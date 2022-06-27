EHL Advisory Services, the training and consultancy branch of EHL Group (the global reference in hospitality education, business solutions and innovation) has partnered Emirates, one of the world’s largest airline, to take its new hospitality strategy to the next level.



The collaboration between EHL Advisory Services and Emirates is one of the biggest people, process and product initiatives ever undertaken by the airline to empower its frontline teams on the ground and in the air as well as supporting departments to deliver a consistent customer and hospitality experience across all touchpoints.



It aims to drive consistency across all touchpoints and provide a framework for teams to deliver Emirates’ signature moments that evoke emotions and create positive memories and feelings for its customers.



Olivier Verschelde, Head of Hospitality DNA Consulting at EHL Advisory Services enthused “With expert support from EHL Advisory Services, Emirates has developed an exceptional hospitality program that is focused on customer-centricity to strengthen its signature service. As an education group notably driven by the world’s best hospitality management university with campuses in Switzerland and Singapore, EHL has been supporting innovation and excellence in the hospitality industry since 1893 and we are delighted to work with Emirates to transform its service culture and elevate its service standards even further.”



The first batch of Emirates facilitators earned their EHL Qualified Learning Facilitator Certification after completing an intensive two-week program in Dubai and at EHL Campus Lausanne in Switzerland earlier this year. They are part of the core team involved in deploying the airline’s hospitality learning experience program, which was rolled out in June. Refresher courses will follow suit to ensure that the program adapts to the fast-changing nature of the hospitality industry.



