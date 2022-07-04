A QUARTER OF BRITS ADMIT THEY FIRE UP THE BBQ DESPITE THE RAIN, AS 70% GRILL AT LEAST ONCE A MONTH



With National BBQ Week kicking off today, it’s clear the weather won’t stop Brits when it comes to grilling as a quarter (24%) admit that they still fire up the grill even if it’s raining, especially in London and the North East where over 30% will BBQ regardless of the grey skies.



The first signs of summer have always brought out BBQ-loving Brits to fire up the grill with 68% saying that you can’t beat the feeling of enjoying time around the BBQ with friends and family and 55% agreeing it’s the best part of the British Summer.



The research by SPAR of 1,000 UK adults reveals 30% of people said they prefer a BBQ to cooking in the kitchen, enjoying the social experience of being in the garden and 59% said they think food tastes better when it’s been cooked on a BBQ. But it’s not just the social experience, a hardcore 22% of BBQ fans will get grilling even if it is just for themselves and in the North East over a third of people (35%) will go it alone.



When it comes to the type of BBQ, Brits prefer the popular easy-to-use-gas fired BBQs with a massive 83% saying they didn’t think using gas BBQ’s was cheating. Over the summer months people also make the most of any opportunity to fire it up with 70% of those quizzed saying they had a BBQ at least once a month, even rising to 79% in the South West, with nearly a fifth (17.8%) saying they had one weekly and 5% even having three or more a week.



Not surprisingly, burgers come out as the nation's favourite, with 56% of people saying it’s their first choice on a BBQ, closely followed by sausages (50%). Chicken and steaks were also a popular choice but it’s not just meat people enjoy, 33% said that salad is a crucial element to a good BBQ and 37% said that sauces are a must have. Traditional foods still come out on top for people with just 8% wanting to try trendy and unusual foods and only 7% of people opting for a meat-free BBQ.



