SEVENOAKS, KENT, THURSDAY 30th JUNE 2022:



The UK’s largest fatherhood community Dadsnet has launched a brand new podcast where children are the stars of the show. Little Conversations is a hilarious new series where dads ask their kids questions on a range of topics for which no one can predict the answers that they will give!



Presented by comedian Phil Winterdrew, each episode of Little Conversations focuses on a different topic. Children of Dadsnet community members answer questions on subjects as wide ranging as money and superheroes, and the results will have you in stitches!



From six-year-old Roman’s plan for his superhero base, mainly involving the installation of “good quality shelving”, to four-year-old Jake informing us that, given a billion pounds, he would buy a dumbbell, and Elsa, eight, revealing her secret alter-ego, Poopergirl, Little Conversations is a rollercoaster ride through the complex world of children’s brains.



Dadsnet founder, Al Ferguson said:



“Not only will parents and children love listening to this podcast together, but they will also enjoy discussing their own answers to the questions posed on the show. Little Conversations is the perfect accompaniment to any car journey this summer and is bound to spark some fascinating discussions across the UK!”



You can listen to Little Conversations right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all the usual places you get your podcasts.



—END—



Notes for editors:



Contact: al@dadsnet.com // 07703818411



Dadsnet launched in 2016 and is a community-based, social innovation connecting dads

The group entertains 350,000+ followers across social media

Dadsnet won Best Community Group at the Fatherhood Awards 2022 & Best Small Agency at the Social Media Awards 2021.

Its mission is to create informative, entertaining & engaging content, aimed to help dads feel happier, healthier and better equipped as a dad

Dadsnet produces a range of original podcasts, including Don’t Tell Your Mum, Loose Dads, How to Be a Dad and Families On the Frontline.