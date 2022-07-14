Naturtint, shares its top tips for healthy, glossy summer hair.

High res photos, samples and information available from pressdesk@naturesdream.co.uk Tel 01889 507575



We love that wonderful feeling when we finally get away on holiday – a week or two of warm sunshine and cooling swims in the pool.





But, while it’s the perfect stress-busting way to relax and unwind, it’s not always the best for our hair. The sun, sea, and wind can all dull and damage the strands, and nobody’s got time for tangled, knotty hair on holiday! Don’t even get us started on the effects of chlorine on our fabulous blonde highlights, either!





But help is at hand. Kerry Capewell, who heads up the colour advice helpline for naturally-better haircare brand, Naturtint, shares its top tips for healthy, glossy summer hair.





“Adopt your summer haircare routine before you go away,” she advises, ‘that way, your hair is in great condition ahead of the game.





“it’s also a good idea to have a pre-holiday trim, so your hair is free from split ends, so you won’t be adding more damage to already weakened strands.





“And, if you are addicted to swimming, try to shower before you get in. Yes, really! Your hair naturally absorbs water, so when swimming in chlorine or salt water, your hair will suffer the drying out consequences. So, the more your hair absorbs the fresh water, the less salt and chlorine can get in.”





If you’re lucky enough to be travelling abroad, you’ll want something easy to pack and carry – and that’s where a shampoo bar comes into its own. They are more environmentally friendly and can be packed into your baggage with no fears of leaks or 100ml limits.





Kerry also suggested more ways to help keep your hair looking fabulous all summer long –





LOOK FOR EXTRA MOISTURISING SHAMPOO AND CONDITIONERS



You can swap your usual shampoo and conditioner for more moisturising ones designed specifically to help repair and protect your hair from the damaging sunshine and constant exposure to swimming pool chemicals.



Try: Naturtint Nourishing Shampoo and Nourishing Hair Mask £8.99







LOOK FOR PRODUCTS WITH UV PROTECTION



It’s not just your skin that needs protection from the damaging effects of UV rays. Constant exposure to the sun weakens the protein structure of your hair and draws out moisture, which can lead to reduced elasticity and more breakage.



Sun damage can appear as dry and brittle strands, broken or split ends, thinning and frizziness, and also of course, the dreaded discolouration and fade.



Try: Naturtint Anti-Ageing CC Cream £8.99







ADD IN A WEEKLY DEEP CONDITIONING MASK



Your hair gets thirsty in the summer heat, just like you do! So, treat it to a weekly hydration boost to help return the moisture and boost its condition. Look for one that gives your hair the nourishment it craves and helps repair the first signs of split ends and damage. And don’t forget to keep yourself hydrated at the same time.



Try: Naturtint Hair Food Chia Protective Mask £7.49







PROTECT YOUR COLOUR



Look for products that are specifically formulated to prevent colour fade. They will help to protect your hair from the sun’s damaging effect and help keep your gorgeous colour from dulling. And always rinse with cool water. Hot water is drying and can fade the colour, but cool water not only protects it can help make your hair shine. If you have blonde or grey hair, search for products containing blue or purple pigments, which help to balance out unwanted yellow or orange tones. No one needs brassy hair as their holiday souvenir.



Now is a good time to invest in one of those super cool floppy sunhats too – or a fabulously gorgeous floaty scarf to help protect from the sun and windy days!



Try: Naturtint Colour-Protect Shampoo and Conditioner £8.99







TRAVEL LIGHT



Look for a 2-in1 shampoo and conditioner bar, which will save you space in your suitcase as well as being kinder to the planet with no plastic waste.



Try: Naturtint Nourishing 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner Bar £12.99







PRODUCTS SUGGESTED







Naturtint Nourishing Shampoo £8.99 contains carefully selected ingredients that deeply nourish and repair, restoring softness and shine.



Hydrolysed Wheat Proteins – penetrate deeply into the hair fibre, repairing and restructuring the delicate keratin, reducing breakage. Hair looks and feels healthier and rehydrated.



Organic Orange & Lemon Fruit Waters – help to reduce split ends.



Organic Grape Fruit Water – antioxidant.



Naturally-derived cleansers – gentle cleansing from coconut and sunflower oil extracts respects and helps rebuild the natural, protective layer of the scalp.



Approved COSMOS NATURAL by ECOCERT. 99% natural origin ingredients.



Suitable for vegans.







Naturtint Nourishing Hair Mask £8.99 contains carefully selected ingredients that deeply nourish and repair, restoring softness and shine.



Hydrolysed Wheat Proteins – penetrate deeply into the hair fibre, repairing and restructuring the delicate keratin, reducing breakage. Hair looks and feels healthier and rehydrated.



Organic Shea Butter – is rich in vitamins A, D, E and F, deeply nourishing hair leaving it soft and manageable.



Organic Orange & Lemon Fruit Waters repair your hair and help to reduce split ends.



Organic Grape Fruit Water is a natural antioxidant.



Milk Thistle provides natural fatty acids which restore hair’s natural shine.



Approved Natural Cosmetic by ECOCERT. 99% natural origin ingredients.



Suitable for vegans.







Naturtint Anti-Ageing CC Cream £8.99 helps to combat the main signs of hair ageing and protect your hair from damage, heat, UV and pollution. Your hair’s natural keratin is restored, leaving it strong and full of shine. Hair looks and feels younger and your colour lasts longer.



Baobab Extract is a naturally active anti-ageing complex that nourishes and protects as well as being an amazing natural conditioner which provides vitality, shine and volume.



Hydrolysed Wheat Protein adds volume, strength and reduces breakage by up to 80%.



Hydrolysed Pea Extract repairs damaged hair fibres.



Sunflower Floral Water is antioxidant and anti-ageing and naturally seals split ends and locks in colour.







Naturtint Hair Food Chia Protective Mask £7.49 harnesses the power of superfoods rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to enhance hair health and beauty – nourish hair with the best balanced diet!



The Protective Hair Mask, enriched with Chia, is for normal and colour-treated hair to help shield hair from environmental damage.



The Protective Mask is formulated with 99% naturally derived ingredients and enriched with Chia, which is rich in protein and amino acids, which are essential for healthy hair growth. It helps hair frequently exposed to the sun or external aggressors such as hair colours to maintain a healthy-looking shine and smooth finish. Alongside Chia, Milk Thistle is used as a natural silicone substitute to leave hair silky, shiny and more manageable, whilst Shea Butter helps hair retain vital moisture and reduce breakage. Baobab Proteins provide vitality and strength for younger-looking hair.



Free from parabens and artificial fragrances. Formulated with 99% naturally derived ingredients.



Cruelty free and suitable for vegans.







Naturtint Colour Fixing Shampoo £8.99 formulated with natural and organic plant and seed oils and extracts, helps strengthen and rejuvenate your hair, leaving it moisturised, repaired and nourished – for long-lasting colour and shine.



Organic Rock Rose and Lemon Fruit Waters nourish and strengthen your hair.



Organic Lavender Floral Water calms and moisturises your scalp.



Organic Sunflower Seed Extract naturally seals split ends.



Natural cleansers respect the natural protective layer of the scalp.



Naturally derived conditioners help soften and detangle hair, making it more manageable.







Naturtint Colour-Fixing Conditioner £8.99 is formulated with natural and organic plant and seed oils and extracts. It gives natural strength to your hair, helping prolong the life and vibrancy of your colour.



Organic Shea Butter moisturises, protects and nourishes damaged hair keratin, whilst Organic Rock Rose and Lemon Fruit Waters strengthen, tone and protect hair, boosting natural shine. Organic Sunflower Seed Extract naturally seals split ends and locks in colour, whilst Organic Lavender Floral Water calms and moisturises the scalp.







Naturtint Nourishing 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner Bar £12.99 contains 99% natural origin ingredients that nourish, condition and revitalise the hair. Using a naturally derived and powerful base with coconut, cocoa butter and meadowfoam seed oil, the bar gently cleanses the hair and hydrates the scalp with a creamy and luxurious foam.



This Nourishing Bar contains Argan Oil, rich in Oleic Acid and Vitamins A and E, nourishing and revitalising hair fibre. Hair recovers lost shine and natural vitality. With a natural-origin honey aroma.



Approved Natural Cosmetic by ECOCERT. Free from SLS, parabens, PEGs and silicones.



Environmentally friendly alternative to traditional shampoo and conditioner, saving at least three plastic bottles for every bar.



NOTE TO EDITOR

Naturtint is committed to delivering naturally better hair colourants and has been at the forefront of reducing the amount of chemicals in hair colour and care, without compromising on results, for more than 30 years. As a brand, Naturtint makes three commitments – we pledge to create products that are good for you, good for your hair and good for our planet.



Naturtint’s innovative and gentle permanent hair colour has long been favoured the world over by consumers looking for softness and shine, as well as intense, natural-looking colour, but did you know Naturtint is now the first hair colour to be USDA Certified Biobased?



Biobased products are derived from plants and other renewable agricultural, marine, and forestry materials. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available and perform as well or better than their petroleum-containing counterparts. Biobased products also help us increase our use of renewable resources while decreasing our use of non-renewable resources, such as petroleum.



Naturtint Permanent Hair Colours exceed the minimum USDA certified biobased content for Hair Styling Products.