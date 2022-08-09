15 Minute Diet, The new diet plan says you can achieve fat loss and feel good with just 15 Minutes a Day.



Businessman Paul Homewood today launches a revolutionary new way to lose weight, live better and stay healthy - a diet taking just 15 minutes a day.



The 15 Minute Diet is a subscription-based health regime aimed at helping users who have struggled to shed the pounds or struggle to find the time to live better.



Scientific studies have shown that even moderate exercise or short bursts of activity can be beneficial to health and wellbeing.



UK based Paul reckons he has harnessed a lifestyle product that will take just a quarter of an hour each day.



Paul said: "The secret to the success of the 15 Minute Diet is our formula that creates enjoyable and beneficial weight loss and positive mindset habits for long term success."



The 15 Minute Diet works by providing an on-demand "Fitness" programme, an online "Diet Academy", “15 Minute Recipes” and endless motivation.



It will provide subscribers with support, tips and recipes an opportunity to 'supercharge' success.



Paul added: " Dieting just became achievable with our new habit forming diet plan. We have capitalised on science to create a ground breaking product that combines the proven actions to lose weight into a daily routine that takes just 15 minutes a day to get results.







The 15 Minute Diet is a habit forming diet plan that takes just 15 minutes a day to achieve results.





