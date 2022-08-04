Communities across the country are being invited to put their local projects in the spotlight – and win a £5,000 lighting installation to improve their facilities.

Leading lighting manufacturer, Ansell Lighting, has launched the Shine a Light campaign to recognise and reward the work of projects and initiatives which have provided vital support and services to local people during the recent challenging times.

The Warrington-based company is now calling on communities to nominate projects whose facilities would benefit from a top of the range lighting make-over.

Whether it is a grass roots sports club that needs pitch-side lighting to extend its usable hours, a foodbank that needs better lighting for its storage and distribution areas, or a community village hall that needs smart lighting to suit everything from a toddler group to a counselling session – the Shine a Light campaign is open to all.

The prize will include lighting consultation and design, products and a contribution of up to £2,000 towards installation by an approved electrician.

Nominations are open now, until Friday September 2nd. Judges will then compile a shortlist, which will be out to a public vote, with the winner announced in October.

Mark Abbott, Managing Director at Ansell Lighting, said: “In our 30th birthday year we wanted to give something back to communities. The last couple of years have been tough on everyone and community projects have done an amazing job in providing support, entertainment and leisure activities to people who needed them.

“The prize is intended to help the winning project to transform its premises in order to continue and expand its good work. We’re encouraging groups or individuals to nominate local projects and initiatives for the £5,000 lighting installation and in doing so shine a light on some of the fabulous work that goes on in our communities.”

Projects and initiatives should be owned, developed and led by the communities they serve. Nominations can come from the project or initiative itself or from other members of the community. For full details, terms and conditions and to complete a nomination go to Ansell Shine A Light



