Profyle On invites varied guests to our Sunday Brunch to impart their wisdom on business and life experiences. With best selling mystery writer C.E Okwera as host. It's a laid back, fun vibe with a live audience so grab a drink and Chill,

Chat, Chop with us!



With many viewers emailing for an invite to the next Sunday Brunch



If you would like to feature as a guest, music artist or join our audience email: hello@profylegroup.com



Link to Trailer: https://youtube.com/shorts/oqU50H-Nmik?feature=share



Link to First Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YinRRmOe1Q0!



Ella Okwera

+44 7498390038