New Online Chat Show With Audience and Live Performance
Profyle On invites varied guests to our Sunday Brunch to impart their wisdom on business and life experiences. With best selling mystery writer C.E Okwera as host. It's a laid back, fun vibe with a live audience so grab a drink and Chill,
Chat, Chop with us!
Comments on the first episode with Khaz Customs have included:
“Fab show!! I can’t wait for the next one!!!”
“Loved this !! So ambitious and driven”
“This was such a great watch. The sky ain’t the limit ????????”
With many viewers emailing for an invite to the next Sunday Brunch
If you would like to feature as a guest, music artist or join our audience email: hello@profylegroup.com
Link to Trailer: https://youtube.com/shorts/oqU50H-Nmik?feature=share
Link to First Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YinRRmOe1Q0!
Ella Okwera
+44 7498390038
