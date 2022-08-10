Anthocyanins accelerate skin renewal processes, improving skin tone and elasticity, restoring a healthy complexion.

Blueberries for your face? Yes, seriously!

Wild volcanic blueberries, growing in the Taiga wild plains of Siberia, contain a huge amount of valuable antioxidants called anthocyanins. Anthocyanins accelerate skin renewal processes, improving skin tone and elasticity, restoring a healthy complexion.

Blueberries are naturally rich in beta carotene and B vitamins, which add radiance, leaving skin hydrated and smooth.

Anti-OX Wild Blueberry. Awakening day face cream, 50 ml £9.00

This awakening day face cream deeply moisturises your skin, leaving it supple and radiant, whilst minimising stressful environmental factors. SPF 20 protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Ideal for everyday use.

Hyaluronic acid - a powerful skin moisturiser, prevents appearance of fine lines.

Niacinamide B3 evens out skin tone, leaving it naturally radiant day after day.

Anti-OX Wild Blueberry. Moisturising face mist toner, 100 ml £8.49

This moisturising face mist toner perfectly moisturises the skin and leaves it feeling fresh, glowing with natural radiance.

Hyaluronic acid - a powerful skin moisturiser, prevents appearance of fine lines.

Vitamin B5 is a real superhero among B vitamins. It perfectly tones and smoothes the skin texture.

Anti-OX Wild Blueberry. Overnight renewing face cream-mask, 50 ml £9.00

This renew face cream-mask is an overnight superhero, hard at work while you sleep! It helps smooth fine lines and even out skin tone to leave your face looking refreshed and radiant when you wake up.

Coenzyme Q10 - a powerful antioxidant that stimulates the production of elastin, restores skins’ firmness and elasticity.

Organic volcanic blueberry extract ceramides – maintain moisture, fortify the skin’s natural barrier and help protect it against harmful effects of environment.

Anti-OX Wild Blueberry. Renewing jam face scrub, 50 ml £9.00

This renewing jam face scrub is a deep-cleansing treat for the skin. It effectively cleanses pores, renews, evens out tone and leaves skin feeling smooth and velvety. Organic lingonberry and limonnik Nanai extracts – contain AHA acids to control sebum production, providing exfoliating action while improving your overall complexion.

Anti-OX Wild Blueberry. Antioxidant peeling face pads, 20 pcs £9.00

These antioxidant peeling face pads help to block the effect of free radicals, stimulate metabolic processes, even out complexion and leaving skin smooth and radiant.

Vitamin C - starts the renewal processes, prolonging the youthfulness of the skin and restoring its natural healthy glow.

Organic Lingonberry and limonnik Nanai extracts – contain AHA acids to control sebum production, providing exfoliating action while improving your overall complexion.

Anti-OX Wild Blueberry. Super hydrating eye patch-effect mask, 30 ml £7.49

This eye patch-effect mask is super-hydration for the under-eye area, restoring skin tone and elasticity around the eyes, refreshing and erasing signs of fatigue, soothing puffiness and dark circles.

Hyaluronic acid - a powerful skin moisturiser, prevents appearance of fine wrinkles.

Vegetal elastin - improves skin tone and elasticity, leaving skin feeling firmer and younger-looking.

Anti-OX Wild Blueberry. Renewing face serum, 30 ml £7.49

This renewing face serum is a real salvation for fatigued skin. It prolongs youthfulness of the skin, energises it, restoring its tone and natural radiance.

Vitamin C helps to enhance your skin's natural defence system, speeding up the repair process.

Coenzyme Q10 - a powerful antioxidant that stimulates the production of elastin, restores skins’ firmness and elasticity.

Anti-OX Wild Blueberry. Cream-to-foam face cleanser, 100 ml £7.49

This cream-to-foam face cleanser gently removes dirt and makeup from the skin, deeply moisturising, soothing and evening out complexion. Hyaluronic acid - a powerful skin moisturiser. Allantoin soothes skin and protects it against harmful effects of pollution and urban living.



