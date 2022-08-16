Finding a Christmas gift that will be loved by women of all ages is such a tricky thing – but natural skincare brand, Natura Siberica, is offering two Christmas Crackers guaranteed to delight!



Neither of them will break the bank, making them perfect for secret Santa, teenagers, teachers, family or friends.



Natura Siberica

OBLEPIKHA C-BERRICA. Face Glow Beauty Set

https://naturasiberica.co.uk/collections/gift-sets/products/...

GBP11.99

With Organic Altai Oblepikha Oil, a rich natural source of vitamin C. Suitable for all skin types.

Organic Altai oblepikha oil hydrates skin and promotes the formation of collagen, a structural protein essential for youthful skin. The super Siberian berry is the richest natural source of Vitamin C.

Certified VEGAN by the Vegan Society

Contains:

Cleansing Face Foaming Gel 75ml tube: This gel is perfect for everyday use! It gently cleanses your skin and gives a feeling of freshness. Organic Altai oblepikha hydrolate promotes the improvement of skin’s overall condition by boosting elasticity and hydration. Vitamin C helps to enhance your skin's natural defense system, speeding up the repair process. AHA Acids improve skin texture, tone and leave you with a brighter-looking complexion.

Antioxidant Face Serum 30ml with pipette: This face serum helps to improve skin’s appearance, gives a fresh complexion, and awakens skin's natural radiance.

Toning Light Face Cream-Fluid 30ml tube: This cream gives your skin energy for the whole day! It protects skin from external environmental influences, providing freshness and smoothness.







BLUEBERRY SIBERICA. Anti-Ox Face Beauty Set

https://naturasiberica.co.uk/collections/gift-sets/products/...

GBP11.99

With Organic Volcanic Wild Blueberry Hydrolate for all skin types. Wild volcanic blueberries, growing in the Taiga wild plains of Siberia, contain a huge amount of valuable antioxidants called anthocyanins. Anthocyanins accelerate skin renewal processes, improving skin tone and elasticity, restoring a healthy complexion.

Blueberries are naturally rich in beta carotene and B vitamins, which add radiance, leaving skin hydrated and smooth.

Certified VEGAN by the Vegan Society

Cream-to-Foam Face Cleanser 75ml tube: This creamy foam gently removes dirt and makeup from the skin, deeply moisturising, soothing and smoothing the complexion.

Super Hydrating Eye Patch-Effect Mask 30ml tube: This patch effect mask is super-hydrating for the undereye area. It restores skin tone and elasticity, refreshes, erases signs of fatigue and relieves swelling and dark circles.

Overnight Renew Face Cream-Mask 30ml tube: This mask is an overnight superhero, hard at work while you sleep! It helps smooth fine lines and even out skin tone to leave your face looking refreshed and radiant when you wake up.