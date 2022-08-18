Independent online children’s book retailer books2door.com is offering parents a multitude of savings so they can stock up on favourites, classic reads and school-recommended titles. Parents can also receive a free book of choice with their order.



Until Sunday 4th September 2022, shoppers will benefit from an additional 10% off any books in their ‘Back to School’ section. The online retailer already boasts book collections and sets with up to 80% off RRP so families can stock up on new books without breaking the bank.



Recognising the current cost of living crisis and aligning with their company values to make books accessible and affordable for every family, Books2Door also has a number of multi-buy, cashback offers and even offers a free book with every order.



Books2Door offers:

- 10% off Back To School books until Sunday 4th September (ends midnight)

- Free book with every order placed (select free book here) (ongoing offer)

- Save an extra 10% when 4 or more book sets are purchased in a multi-buy discount

- 10% Cashback when you sign up to their loyalty scheme BookPoints

- £5 for you and £5 for a friend when you recommend us and your friend makes a purchase



Teachers’ Picks top 10 back to school books include:



1. Reading Champions Developing Readers 30 Book Collection for ages 5-7

2. Roald Dahl Collection 16 Books Box Set for ages 7-9

3. Usborne My First Reading Library 50 Book Collection for ages 5-7

4. Julia Donaldson's Songbirds Phonics: 36 Books Collection Set for ages

5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid 12 Books Complete Collection for ages 7-9

6. Horrible Science Bulging Box 20 Book Collection for ages 9-14

7. The Sherlock Holmes Children's Collection for ages 7-9

8. Horrible Geography Collection 12 Book Set for ages 9-14

9. Start Reading 52 Books Collection Box Set Level 1 to 9 for ages 5-7

10. Michael Rosen Funny Stories 6 Book Collection for ages 7-9



Books2Door.com specialises in book series and box sets rather than single titles which means parents get more value, and of course more books.





