Leading European IT recruitment group, Focus Cloud, has acquired specialist Microsoft recruitment firm, Cognitive Group. Together, they have formed a new global brand, the Focus Cloud Group, which will provide global recruitment solutions across the major cloud platforms Microsoft, Workday, SAP, Salesforce and ServiceNow, as well as the Life Science and Cyber Security industries.







The new group will be headed by CEO Lloyd Gordon, the founder of Focus Cloud, and current Chairman of Cognitive, Jonathan Wright, who becomes the chairperson for the new enlarged group. This partnership combines the experience and success Cognitive has in Microsoft recruitment solutions with Focus Cloud’s repertoire of Workday, SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Cyber Security recruitment services.







This partnership comes at a time when demand for Cloud skills is growing exponentially, with Gartner predicting that 75% of all databases globally will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform by the end of this year.







Commenting on the acquisition, Lloyd Gordon, said:







“When I set the business up in 2015 I did so with one thought in mind, to build a global cloud recruitment powerhouse everybody could be proud of. Despite the global pandemic hitting a few years later, the company has gone from strength to strength. The services we’re able to offer have diversified since the company’s inception and moving into the Microsoft recruitment space was a natural step for the business. This new partnership enables us to deliver more holistic recruitment solutions in a tough skills market.”







Jon Keen CEO of Cognitive Group added:



“This deal makes complete sense for the future growth of both businesses. Since Cognitive Group was launched back in 2007, our focus has always been on providing the best possible experience for our colleagues, our clients and our candidates. Having recently placed our 3,000th experienced hire into the Microsoft channel – an achievement that is very hard to match – we are confident that we are delivering on these aims, and this partnership with Lloyd and the development of Focus Cloud Group enables us to further support our network by providing an enhanced offering that they can benefit from. It also provides the opportunity for us to take these solutions across borders and support Microsoft talent solutions on a global scale. We are all looking forward to developing the new Focus Cloud Group over the years ahead.”



﻿



Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



Vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705