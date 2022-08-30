SLBPR are thrilled to be working with Haircuts4Homeless and would like to invite you to the launch of their incredible exhibition at Angel Central, Islington, Thursday 1st September 2022, from 6-8pm.



Please RSVP to Laura@slbpr.co.uk by 10am on 1st September.



Angel Central is delighted to play host to Haircuts4Homeless new exhibition for three consecutive weekends from 1st September until 18th September.



Haircuts4Homeless, the registered charity set up by veteran hairdresser Stewart Roberts has teamed up with Angel Central to showcase beautiful portrait photographs and intimate quotes from its new book Hear Me, See Me book. In a collaboration which saw Stewart team up with photographer Jack Eames and session hairstylist Leigh Keates to document the clients’ spoken stories over the past three years to create an inspirational photographic coffee table book featuring the charity’s guests and will be available to buy at the exhibition.



Inspired by the actions of hairdressers in various parts of the world cutting hair for the homeless, Stewart set out not only to do this his self but to build a whole community of skilled hairdresser volunteers who give their time free of charge to give haircuts for homeless people and now their work will take up a new temporary residence in the new white space store (next to Paperchase) at Angel Central in Islington.



The exhibition aims to raise awareness of the charity and to humanise the face of homelessness by challenging stigmas and stereotypes via honest, thought-provoking imagery and words to acknowledge that the smallest of actions can have the greatest effect. A haircut can have a great effect on someone, giving them a real boost. It’s often way down on a homeless person’s priorities with what lack of money so the service proves to be very popular. One of people’s basic rights is for them to feel good about themselves and this service can give that to people.



Haircuts4Homeless Founder, Stewart Roberts commented: “Over the past three years we’ve met so many people and heard so many different stories, to be able to partner with Angel Central and put these stories on display to the public and raise awareness of the work that we do is something I’m really proud of. For us this is not just an exhibition, it’s not just a book or a haircut, we’re a community that creates a space for wellbeing and acceptance and I’m delighted to be able to share the stories of the people that we’ve worked with over the years.”



Adam Cummins, Centre Manager, Angel central said: “The work that Stewart and the team has done at Haircuts4Homeless is something that they should all be extremely proud of. I’m delighted that we’re able to host their exhibition and bring something new to Angel central for our visitors.”



The Haircuts4Homeless exhibition will open to the public on Friday 2nd September and run every Friday to Sunday until the 18th of September.



Images here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1L_uC_yYVTZ2r0r6S9CCI...





Website: https://angelcentral.co.uk/ https://www.haircuts4homeless.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angel_central/ https://www.instagram.com/haircuts4homelessuk/