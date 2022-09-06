Your skin microbiome is an ecosystem of bacteria on the skin's surface. It works to guard you against aggressors that could affect your skin’s healthiness.



And now, Natura Siberica has launched an eye-patch line based exclusively on the unique postbiotic active and fermented extracts of northern cloudberry and wild raspberry.



These extracts help support your skin’s natural microbiome, increasing its resistance to the effects of pollution and everyday living, to enhance its radiance, boost regeneration, maintain healthy skin and keep your delicate eye area looking refreshed and rested.



There are SEVEN in the range, which retail at £9.99 for 60 hydrogel eye patches and since the natural patch base is 100% Sakhalin algae, there are no worries about their effects on the environment. Plus, the packaging is fully recyclable.



They all contain the unique postbiotic stive, fermented northern cloudberry and wild raspberry extracts with additional benefits coming from the patch’s extra ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, panthenol and vitamin C.



To use just apply the patches under your eyes and leave for around 15 minutes. Discard after use and gently pat any leftover serum into your skin. Suitable for everyday use.



So, which one will you pick?



Refreshing and Smoothing (the orange one)£9.99 for 60 patches

Instantly transform puffy-looking eyes into well-rested, refreshed and wide-awake eyes! Peptide SYN-AKE help to smooth away fine lines and aloe vera gel is a moisturising powerhouse.



Peptides (The light blue one)£9.99 for 60 patches

Turn back time with these age-defying patches that help to invigorate tired skin and reinforce resilience for a radiant complexion. Peptide SYN-COLL stimulates natural collagen synthesis in skin cells, smoothing our fine lines. Low and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid is a powerful skin moisturiser which keeps your skin fully hydrated and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.



Super Tonic (The purple one)£9.99 for 60 patches

Say goodbye to signs of fatigue and puffiness with these instantly brightening and energising eye patches. They contain caffeine to help tighten fine lines and reduce puffy skin, together with vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant to help reduce UV damage in skin and restore its natural radiance.



Radiance (The pink one)£9.99 for 60 patches

Brighten your eye area with these super hydrating patches which help bring out your natural vitality and radiance. Vitamin C helps to improve your skin tone and texture to reveal your natural glow, whilst niacinamide strengthens your skin’s moisture barrier.



Lifting (The black one)£9.99 for 60 patches

Tighten up and reduce fine lines with these super effective eye patches. Peptide SYN AKE smoothes your skin and fights expression lines, whilst Coenzyme Q10, a powerful antioxidant, stimulates the production of collagen and restores your skin’s natural firmness.



24K Gold Rejuvenating (The red one)£9.99 for 60 patches

For a little luxury, these patches contain 24K gold which improves the absorption of active ingredients into your skin, enhancing their effects. Polypeptide SYN COLL stimulates collagen production in skin cells to help smooth wrinkles and keep your skin looking younger.



Hyaluronic (The white one)£9.99 for 60 patches

The superhero patch to hydrate and restore skin tone while erasing signs of fatigue. These contain low and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, a powerful moisturiser, to help prevent appearance of fine lines. Panthenol provitamin B5 hydrates the skin. As a humectant, it attracts moisture to your skin allowing it to hydrate from within. It’s also amazing at healing skin and reducing inflammation.



Available from www.naturasiberica.co.uk, Amazon, Holland and Barrett, High St health stores.





