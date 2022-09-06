Careermap|National Intern Week



National Intern Week: Say hello to the UK’s leading internship employers and experts





Calling all university students! Are you interested in an internship or placement? National Intern Week is here to help you find and secure your perfect role. Join us online during the 26-30 September, where there will be EXCLUSIVE live and interactive events with employers and experts PLUS prize giveaways!



This is your chance to quiz leading employers, current interns and experts on:

✔ Specific industries and in-demand jobs

✔ Life as an Intern/Placement student

✔ How an internship can help boost your employment prospects, give you a competitive edge and increase confidence

✔ Hints and tips for the application process

✔ PLUS everything else you could possibly need to know



For this exclusive event, we’ve teamed up with student travel agency

StudentUniverse to offer you the chance of winning a £500 flight voucher and if you’re new to Cuvva, £10 off temporary car insurance, handy for those learning to drive or if you want to borrow a mates car. Plus win £100 BuyAGift and Just Eat vouchers.



We’re proud to announce our amazing line up: Amazon, PwC, Army, Airbus, IBM, Network Rail, Aldi, Royal Mail, Zurich, Jaguar Land Rover, Pfizer, Prospects, National Careers Service, Severn Trent, Eloise Skinner who is an author, entrepreneur and existential therapist.



Katie Leyland, Campus Recruitment Manager at Amazin said “Amazon believes in hiring and developing the best; that’s why we’re proud to collaborate with Careermap for National Intern Week 2022. Our internships are exciting opportunities to learn about our business and we’re looking forward to connecting with the next generation of top talent.”



Careermap, one of the key supporters of National Apprenticeship Week and the creators of National Graduate Week, National University Week and National Work Experience Week, will be running the new initiative in partnership with the UK’s leading employers and experts!



Simon Bell, Careermap Founder and Director, says ‘Internships are a great way for students to prepare for the world of work by getting practical real-life experience alongside their degree programmes.They introduce students to the world of work, and give them an insight into workplace culture that you can’t get from university alone.’



Jordan Denney, Talent Engagement at PwC said ‘an internship at PwC gives you the opportunity to undertake real client work with graduate level responsibility, whilst building your network and boosting your employability. Opportunity is at the heart of a career at PwC and our Summer Internship offers just that – the opportunity to return to university with your graduate job offer in hand. PwC are supporting National Intern Week as our interns bring huge value to our projects, and often form the first step of a successful career with us.’



So whether you’re a student, parent, or university, join us and explore the internship and placement opportunities available during National Intern Week 2022!





www.careermap.co.uk is one of the UK’s leading job boards offering expert advice, support and guidance for people looking for apprenticeships, university degrees, internships, graduate schemes, adult learner courses and jobs.



With a solid background in the education sector and a wealth of knowledge to share, Careermap has positioned itself as one of the leading platforms to help people make better-informed decisions about their potential career opportunities.