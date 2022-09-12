More info from pressdesk@naturesdream.co.uk or call 01889 507575



There’s something wonderfully comforting about autumn tones that makes us think of cozy evenings in front of a log fire, wrapped up against the chilly evenings, warming pumpkin lattés and indulgent gingerbread spices.

But it’s not just the falling leaves showing off their rich and intense hues, it’s a great time to swap over your own hair colour to reflect the changing season.

Kerry Capewell, who heads up the Colour Advice Helpline at leading naturally-better hair colour brand, Naturtint, says she is seeing increased interest from ladies looking to swap to deeper, richer tones for autumn and winter.

“There’s a definite trend appearing already,” she said, ‘for darker, more intense colours now that summer is over.”



Top of her trend list for autumn/winter 2022 are the following colours:



Warm Red Brown – look at 5R Fire Red, a vibrant mix of warm reds and deep chocolate.

Colourful Copper – 7C Terracotta Blonde will give you a warm, medium copper tone.

Toasted Caramel – 7G Golden Brown will leave you with beautiful, warm caramel tones.

Pumpkin Spice – pick 7.46 Arizona Copper with its intense red copper colour.

Rich Brunette – you’ll love 5.7 Light Chocolate Chestnut, a rich, natural-looking shade.

Cherry Cola – try 4M Mahogany Chestnut with its deep aubergine purple hints.



Naturtint Permanent Hair Colour Gels offer 100% grey coverage from the very first application, in a quick and easy to use, non-drip gel formula available in 30 blendable shades.



Contains 92% naturally derived ingredients including plant and seed oils and extracts carefully chosen for their proven hair and scalp enhancing benefits.



No ammonia, vegan friendly.



For more than 30 years, Naturtint has been at the forefront of cleaner beauty and reducing chemicals in hair colour.



Today, their commitment to scientific innovation and providing cleaner beauty options remains the same. That’s why we are so proud that Naturtint permanent hair colours exceed the minimum USDA Certified Biobased content for Hair Styling Products and are now USDA Certified Biobased Products.



What sets USDA BioPreferred Certified Products apart?

Simply put, these products are better for you and the environment. Biobased ingredients are derived from plants and other renewable agricultural, marine, and forestry materials. They also provide a naturally derived alternative to conventional petroleum-derived ingredients. Naturtint permanent hair colour is considered 79% biobased.



Available from www.naturtint.co.uk, Holland and Barrett, Amazon, Waitrose and independent health stores on the High Street.