Global leader of mass market, value publishing, Igloo Books have signed a new licensee deal for Moonbug Entertainment’s hit kids show CoComelon, in a global deal arranged by their UK licensing agent The Point.1888.



The new deal sees the launch of a new CoComelon format added to their popular Storybook Advent Calendar range including the Disney Storybook Advent Calendar, Princess Storybook Advent Calendar, and Marvel Storybook Advent Calendar from Igloo Books.



Each Advent Calendar includes 24 brand-new story books to unwrap every day in the run-up to Christmas, featuring popular characters from the CoComelon franchise. Stockists are recommended to put their orders in now, as these are hotly anticipated.



CoComelon is part of the award-winning global entertainment company, Moonbug Entertainment which was founded in 2018 and has TV shows on more than 150 platforms globally. CoComelon is one of their many popular titles which sees the main character JJ, joined by friends and family on adventures featuring catchy songs.



Paul Gregory, Igloo Books CEO said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Moonbug and their fantastic brand, CoComelon. The brand is a firm favourite with children, and we hope that our best-selling Advent Calendar format will see strong success and form the foundations of a long-running partnership with the brand.”



Katie Wilkinson, Head of Publishing at The Point.1888 said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Igloo Books to the ever-growing list of CoComelon licensees. This is a fantastic opportunity to create a new publishing offering to the millions of CoComelon fans in the run up to Christmas.”



About Igloo Books

The global leader of mass-market publishing and a key multi-territory and award-winning Disney Book Group licensee. Our content for children and adults spans the full spectrum of popular categories: illustrated story, activity, novelty, board, fiction, puzzle, reference, and gift sets. Broad global distribution ensures Igloo Books are available in 77 countries across 64 languages. We are proud of our content, our customer service, and the dedication of the Igloo team to ensure we continue to be the “go-to” publisher for quality high-quality, exciting, volume sales.



Igloo Books is part of Bonnier Books UK.



About Bonnier Books UK

At Bonnier Books UK, we believe that every book matters. We love to publish stories and content that open our eyes to new perspectives and bring us closer together. We offer a nurturing home for our authors, illustrators, and brand partners, publishing bestselling books for readers and listeners everywhere. We know that fantastic stories can come from anywhere and our purpose is to bring them to as wide an audience as possible, a simple ethos that has led to us becoming one of the country’s leading publishers.



The offspring of Bonnier Books, a family-owned top-15 world publisher headquartered in Sweden, we are inspired by a rich literary heritage but not bound by convention. We think in generations rather than quarters and strive always to operate in an open, curious way that contributes to the future of the planet and its people. As a climate-neutral publisher, we are an active participant in the Science Based Target initiative, committed to a strategy to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.



About The Point.1888

The Point.1888 is a retail focused brand extension agency. Matching brands with retailers and manufacturers to create powerful new products, The Point.1888 helps its clients boost revenue, brand awareness, consumer engagement and brand love.

It also donates 11% of its profits each year to charities that have an emotional connection to each collaboration.



Borne from Joseph Miller & Sons Ltd, The Point.1888 is a fifth-generation family company with 130 years’ experience in bringing products to market.

It believes that making more money and getting closer to customers is easy when you have the right partner. You go out of your comfort zone, create something new and work with businesses you never thought you would. And the results can be incredible. That’s The Point(.1888) of brand licensing.

