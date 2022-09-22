Laura was left blown away as Psychic to the stars Chris Riley told her personal things that ‘no one would know’ during Psychic Reading.



She was left gobsmacked as she went on to explain that Chris knew major things about her, and her family, knowing specific details such as names of family members, she mentions her Dad, Gran, and ex partner.



“I was like, eh”, Laura said as she explained how she has had other readings in the past that have perhaps been a bit of ‘guess work’, but the experience with Chris Riley was somewhat different.



Chris Riley is the UK’s ‘Best Loved Psychic’, as voted for by his loyal fans and clients. As an Essex-born, bubbly, passionate Celebrity Psychic, Chris has created a supportive online network of talented readers who work alongside him to deliver a range of fulfilling services.



Chris’ long list of loyal clients includes some of the UK’s favourite celebrities; he is a psychic to the stars, including reality TV royalty. For example, Chris has given readings to our very own Queen of the Jungle, Jacqueline Jossa, TOWIE’s iconic ‘GC’ Gemma Collins, Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson and more. Praised for his incredibly accurate insights and remarkable level of detail, Chris delivers nothing but the best for his clients.



