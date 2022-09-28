Today it was announced that Vitaminology (www.vitaminology.co), the world’s largest supplement directory, will publish the first edition of the UK’s Top 100 Supplements for 2023.



Chosen by an independent panel of the United Kingdom’s leading accredited Nutritional Therapists, the top supplement products will be ranked by quality, effectiveness, provenance and affordability. The report will feature the best supplements across a range of categories including digestive health, fertility, immune support and menopause, to name a few. As a neutral broker in the hyper-competitive supplement space, Vitaminology guarantees that the Top 100 Supplements selection process is unbiased and independent. The report will be distributed broadly with consumers as well as the wellness and health communities.



Mike Murphy, Vitaminology’s Chief Nutritionist added, “The Top 100 Supplements Report will give consumers a window into what the experts think. For those of us who have been practicing nutritional therapists for years, we know what products work and what products show results with our clients. It will be exciting to share this with the broader community.”



Vitaminology is on a mission to de-clutter the complex and often opaque world of supplements. Vitaminology’s supplement directory is supported by a powerful search engine as well as flexible comparison features to help consumers make the most informed choices about their nutrition and supplements. For further support, Vitaminology has nutritional therapists available online to answer specific questions about a health concern or 1-to-1 video consultations for those who want a more comprehensive assessment including a complete nutrition program.



Caroline Hind, Vitaminology’s Head of Nutrition Content added, “Consumers are frustrated with spurious mis-information and over-promises by brands. They want simplicity, curation and facts. We help consumers make informed choices about what supplements to take without the clutter.”



The report will be published in full on 12th January 2023 at vitaminology.co



-ends-



NOTES TO EDITORS

Vitaminology is a health-tech company founded in 2019 and headquartered in London. Vitaminology is reinventing how consumers discover and shop for vitamins. The old model of visiting a retail store and being limited to what’s on the shelf, is a thing of the past. Vitaminology’s search engine gives the power back to the consumer. Using filters and preferences, consumers can browse one of the world’s largest vitamin directories, compare products and find the supplement that is uniquely suited to their health need. For those who want more support on their journey, Vitaminology offers articles and videos on specific health conditions as well as 1 to 1 video consultations with accredited nutritional therapists.