GLOBAL MENTAL HEALTH CONFERENCE – THE “TAPPING THE SOURCE” SUMMIT RETURNS SUNDAY OCTOBER 2, 2022



With world’s leading human behavior experts, spiritual thought leaders, philosophers, wellness and self-development icons – including HRH Queen Diambi of The Democratic Republic of Congo, Dr John Demartini, Dr and Master Sha, Dr Rulin Xui, and Susie Pearl.



NOTE TO ALL MEDIA: TO ATTEND AND RESERVE YOUR ONLINE SEAT



Storytellers, writers, journalists, editors, bloggers, or producers who are interested in attending the event, interviewing the panel (either pre-event or post-event), or writing a story please let us know. WE HAVE A LIMITED NUMBER OF SPACES for interviews and complimentary seats to attend the summit.



WITH KEYNOTE SPEAKERS:

DR. AND MASTER ZHI GANG SHA

DR. JOHN DEMARTINI

DR. RULIN XIU

SUSIE PEARL

HER ROYAL HIGHNESS (HRH) QUEEN DIAMBI OF THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO



TORONTO, September 28, 2022 – Ahead of World Mental Health Day (10 October 2022), and as millions of Americans struggle with emotional strife in their daily lives, caused by the stress of inflation, economic crisis, ongoing pandemics, divisive political issues, social media pressures, and heart-breaking events including deadly mass shootings, a diverse panel of world-leading keynote speakers, behavioural experts, and spiritual teachers join in on the crucial conversation on Sunday 2 October 2022. Which you are welcomely invited to.



Tapping The Source – Mental Health Summit is an online science, spirituality and motivation conference taking place on October 2 that will feature a world-leading panel of global speakers, scientific leaders, and spiritual teachers to focus on “Creating Inner Peace and Resiliency In Challenging Times”. The conference aims to create a truly holistic discussion on mental health and empower people to learn new tools to support their mental health at home, via alternative approaches in spirituality, consciousness, and manifestation.



Tapping The Source Summit II will focus on exploring the deep roots of mental health problems, debating mainstream scientific approaches, and providing actionable solutions for people to cultivate inner-peace and resilience during these challenging times.



Leading the effort is Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha, the leading voice in the spiritual space, a Tao Grandmaster, and 11 New York Times bestselling author on self-development. Joining the expert panel of world speakers is Her Royal Highness (HRH) Queen Diambi of The Democratic Republic of Congo, creator of systems for better mental health support across Africa, Dr Demartini, one of the world’s leading specialists in human behaviour, Susie Pearl, creativity, and happiness author, and Dr. Rulin Xiu, a University of California, Berkeley trained quantum physicist who heads the Hawaii Theoretical Physics Research Center.



Through the lens of Dr. & Master Sha’s “5 Levels of Creation”, each speaker will be exploring the topic of mental health through one of the 5 major areas of life: Soul, heart, consciousness, energy, and body.



Once recognized by Maya Angelou in her own powerful words, “We, the human race, need more Zhi Gang Sha,”. Dr. and Master Sha combines 5,000-year-old Soulfulness practices together with 21st-century innovations to successfully help celebrities, entrepreneurs, athletes, scientists, and everyday people tap into a power, passion, clarity, and purpose they didn’t even know they had.



Tens of thousands of people attended the inaugural Tapping the Source Summit in July 2022, which featured none other than Deepak Chopra as the key speaker, and was publicised in both Meditation Magazine and Soul and Spirit Magazine



The online summit will take place on Sunday October 2 from 12pm to 5pm (EST). For more information and tickets, visit www.tappingthesource.org. 100% of proceeds will support the Love Peace Harmony Foundation, the Elikia Hope Foundation, and the David Lynch Foundation, a range of community-serving non-profits established by the program speakers.





INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY:

Please register for INTERVIEW pre-event or post-event, and EVENT SEAT here:

https://forms.gle/vYdS4iRQEuxFQnEv8



About Tapping The Source October Speakers



Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha – a Tao Grandmaster, international spiritual teacher, and 11-times New York Times bestselling author as well as an M.D from China and Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine in China and Canada. Founder of Tao Academy, the Love Peace Harmony Foundation, the Sha Research Foundation, and the Tao Calligraphy meditation practice - combining the essence of modern Western medicine with ancient Taoist teachings to help people lead happier and healthier lives. Awarded the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission Award for promoting world peace and the Top Spiritual Innovator award from the IAOTP (International Association of Top Professionals). Featured on PBS with ‘The Power of Soul’ and ‘Soul Healing Miracles’. Appointed to the position of Shu Fa Jia (National Chinese Calligrapher Master) as well as Yan Jiu Yuan (Honorable Researcher Professor) at the State Ethnic of Academy of Painting in China.



Dr. John Demartini – A researcher, author, and global keynote speaker, and of the world’s leading specialists in human behaviour and personal development. Dr John is the author of over 40 self-development books and his extensive studies have seen him consult on Wall Street and present speeches across the globe. He is the founder of the Demartini Institute, a private research and education organization with a curriculum of over 72 different courses covering multiple aspects of human development.



Dr. Rulin Xiu – Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley. Quantum physicist, co-founder of Tao Science, Research Director for the Hawaii Theoretical Physics Research Center, and co-author of the international bestselling book, Tao Science: The Science, Wisdom, and Practice of Creation and Grand Unification.



Queen Diambi: The Queen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo – As the founder of the international charity, The Elikia Hope Foundation, Queen Diambi has created systems for better mental health support, clean water, remote healthcare solutions and treatment for communities across Africa. She is a Doctor of Philosophy in Humanities and holds a Master of Science in Applied Psychology and Mental Health Counseling.



Susie Pearl – A creativity coach for individuals and companies including MTV, Huffington Post, Apple, YouTube, and Google. She works with the David Lynch Foundation, helping at-risk groups around the world learn meditation and mindfulness. She is the author of the international bestselling book The Art of Creativity: 7 Powerful Habits to Unlock Your Full Potential and is a coach, author, and podcaster on happiness and keeping mentally well.

To find out more information on the Tapping the Source October 2022 Summit,

www.tappingthesource.org



Media Contact

For further information, imagery or to request an interview, please email benjamin@igniyte.com.



benjamin@igniyte.com

For more information on the Tapping the Source 2022, please visit: www.tappingthesource.org



