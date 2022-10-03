From this November until early January, wrap up warm and come and experience the wonder of wildlife at night at the award-winning WWT London Wetland Centre in Barnes, south-west London.



On Fridays to Sundays from 18th November 2022 until 8th January 2023 between 4.30pm and 9.00pm, ILLUMINATURE offers visitors an immersive and unique seasonal experience under the stars. Hot chocolate in hand, visitors can follow the twinkling lights and celebrate nature in an immersive light trail of glowing larger-than-life sculptures and stunning installations. They can enjoy glimpses of real animal magic through night vision goggles, spotting several species of birds and beautiful plant life. They can also visit the resident family of otters tucked up in bed, while also learning about phases of the moon and how they impact our environment.



Hosted by the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) and Lumagica, this captivating experience is a real seasonal treat for all ages to spend an hour or so reconnecting with nature beneath the moonlight.



Lisa Woodward, Centre Manager at London Wetland Centre, said: “2022 will be ILLUMINATURE’s second year at WWT and we are very excited to showcase our amazing wildlife in a unique way, once again. Following last year’s success, the trail has new installations and the addition of the new Twilight Tweatery, full of treats and space to stop and catch up with your loved ones.



“We’re particularly excited to offer visitors the chance not just to delight in the wonderful light show but also discover the London Wetland Centre at night, and see some of the wildlife, including through our new night vision binoculars.



“We hope to welcome both old and new faces into the Centre this year, create excitement surrounding the light trail and encourage visitors to learn more about how special the London Wetland Centre is and the importance of wetlands to our planet.”



Tickets for the enchanting experience are now on sale, priced at GBP18.50 for adults, GBP14.50 for children (under 4s free), with family tickets at GBP60.00. They can be purchased at http://www.wwt.org.uk/illuminature.



The London Wetland Centre has plenty of car parking and is served by local bus services.



