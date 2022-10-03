More information available from Carolyn - pressdesk@naturesdream.co.uk High res images and samples for review available on request.



Organic Shop Pore Minimizing Face Serum for oily skin Pumpkin and Honey (30ml) £4.99

With Organic Pumpkin Oil and Honey for oily skin

This face serum is everything when it comes to minimizing the appearance of pores, formulated for all oily skin.

Formula, based on organic pumpkin oil and honey, helps control skin oiliness, and provides it with nourishment.

Made with 99% natural origin ingredients.

Certified COSMOS Natural by BDIH.



Organic Shop Balancing Face Mask for oily skin Pumpkin and Honey (75ml) £4.99

This mask helps balance out moisture and control excess sebum production.

Organic Shop Mattifying Face Cream for oily skin Pumpkin and Honey (50ml) £4.99

Try this cream to help restore skin natural balance and leave it with a matte finish.

