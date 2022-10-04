Contact pressdesk@naturesdream.co.uk for more high res images or further information. Samples are available for product reviews.



Introducing SPLASH – an innovative way to buy hand soap that will help reduce plastic waste, carbon footprints, save money and still look attractive on your bathroom shelf!



SPLASH is a zero plastic-waste SOAP DISPENSER FOR LIFE - made from recycled materials and designed to last a lifetime.



Its simple, elegant design will look stylish in any home.



The Starter Pack RRP £4.99 contains one 250ml reusable and refillable foaming soap dispenser and one plastic-free, foaming hand soap tablet in either Tropical Coconut or Juicy Orange.



This helps to save the waste of single use plastic bottles and is super easy to use - fill the dispenser with warm tap water, drop in the hand soap tablet and watch the magic fizz.



Each soap tablet makes 250ml foaming hand soap to cleanse and moisturise your hands.



PLASTIC-FREE HAND SOAP TABLETS - Be kind to your skin and the planet with zero plastic-waste, dissolvable hand soap tablets. Re-use a bottle, add warm water, drop in the tablet and watch the magic happen. Buying these hand soap refills will prevent the waste of single use plastic bottles. And, of course, the minimal wrapping is fully recyclable.



POWERFULLY EFFECTIVE & BEAUTIFULLY FRAGRANCED – Splash is clinically proven, and lab tested, washing away all of the yucky stuff with proven natural surfactants for exceptionally clean hands. Delicately scented with tropical coconut or uplifting juicy orange, they are made from all natural, vegan-friendly ingredients.



And the ‘for life’ bottle, included with the starter pack (RRP £4.99) is all you need as the specially designed pump creates the foam as you pump. What’s more, the pump is guaranteed for life, so if it breaks, you will get a replacement free of charge.



That means you never have to buy another plastic soap bottle again – and our beaches will thank you for that!



Replacement tablets can be bought in packs of one RRP £2.99, three £4.99, or five £6.99.



Available from Amazon and High St health food stores.



ABOUT SPLASH

A father and son (Antony and Sam Haase) team, the company wanted to find a way to reduce our reliance on disposable plastic bottles as well as create a product that looked good in situ, and was fun, fresh and effective. And that’s how SPLASH was born.



It’s all about empowering consumers to make a seamless but hugely planet positive change, without comprising on style or performance, all at accessible price points.



Sam Haase said: “We were frustrated and disappointed at the lack of solutions to single use plastic in personal care.

Personal care is ready for change, it needs change. It is estimated that some 20% to 40% of all plastic waste comes from personal care products.

“But at the same time, we didn’t want to compromise on quality, so it was important to us to use vegan ingredients, that are cruelty-free and natural.”



Splash is available online, Amazon and independent retailers.



Need more reasons to buy Splash?

According to the UN Environment report only a mere 9% of the 9 billion tons of global plastic has been recycled so far.

The rest of this ends up in landfills, protected conservation areas, or in the ocean forming massive trash islands such as The Great Pacific Garbage Patch which spans 1.6 million square kms and is the largest accumulation of ocean plastic in the world, located between Hawaii and California.

Still, need more reasons to ditch the single-use plastic for good? Here are some shocking facts about the impact single-use plastic has on our world.



People use approximately 1.2 million plastic bottles per minute in total.



Five trillion plastic bags are produced every year globally, with it taking up to 1,000 years for a bag to disintegrate completely.



At least 14 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans annually.



Roughly five million tonnes of plastic are used every year in the UK alone, nearly half of which is for packaging purposes.



32% of all plastic packaging produced finds its way to our oceans every year.



73% of beach litter worldwide is plastic.



There could be more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050.



Ingestion of plastic kills an estimated 1 million marine birds and 100,000 marine animals each year.

90% of all sea birds and fish are believed to have plastic particles in their stomach.



The average person eats 70,000 microplastics each year.



Over the past 50 years, world plastic production has doubled.



