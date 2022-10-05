Introducing the UK's strongest CBD tea.





Welcome to Four Twentea! We're a new online CBD brand aiming to make taking CBD easy and effective.







We take great pride in being the UK's strongest CBD tea company, offering a generous 10 mg of premium quality CBD per cup. Our teas are made with the highest-quality ingredients and can easily become part of your daily routine.







Easy to take

A cup of Four Twentea is an simple and convenient way to get your daily dose of CBD. No more faffing with oils and drops and wondering exactly how much you're taking. Just two cups a day will give you the FSA's recommended starting dose (20mg) of CBD. We wanted to keep it simple but also delicious.







Four delicious blends

We have four tea blends to suit different moods and times of day. From our English Breakfast tea, perfect for starting the day, to our Sleepy tea, containing chamomile and valerian to help you relax before bed. Each compostable tea bag is infused with 10mg of our water soluble CBD. Just steep, release the flavours and enjoy!







Best quality CBD

We only use broad spectrum CBD in our tea, which means that it contains a variety of other beneficial natural cannabinoids and terpenes alongside the CBD. This 'entourage effect' is thought to produce more effective results. There's no THC, the psycho-active part, so won't get you high. It's also water soluble, meaning that it's easy for your body to absorb and makes sure you get the full 10mg per bag.







Tested and certified

We take testing and certification seriously at Four Twentea. We are members of the FDF and also the sub licensees of the European industrial Hemp Association. We are also one of a limited number of CBD drinks companies that are compliant with the current Novel Foods legislation. Our tea is regularly tested by third-party labs to ensure its quality and potency.







Ethical and sustainable, our green credentials

We're also one of the greenest teas around. All of our packaging is recyclable, and our tea bags can be thrown in the compost. They're made of cornstarch, are completely plastic free and we even use vegetable printing ink. We're always on the lookout for new ways to reduce our environmental footprint.





Get in touch



Do you have any questions? We would love to hear from you. Please get in touch if you would like samples, more images or if you would like to interview us for any up and coming media opportunities. Thanks for reading!







Jemma Harrison



Director Four Twentea Ltd



Jemma@fourtwentea.com



+44 7966 033 651





More information on our CBD tea can be found on our website