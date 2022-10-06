An afternoon tea to discuss all aspects of women’s health with issues ranging from stress incontinence to the menopause.



This session is being run by Emma Soos who is a Registered Nurse and founder of The Women’s Health Clinic (TWHC), and the medical aesthetic arm Silvery Blue . She also runs clinical sessions at the Leicester Clinic in Thurmaston.

TWHC is a nurse led women’s health clinic chain with 10 sites in the UK and 1 in Europe, it is run by nurses with a wide variety of skills ranging from Midwifery, gynaecology, sexual health ,aesthetics, menopause and more

Emma has a background in Urology, lasers and aesthetics and also undertook her palliative care course as part of her work at Leicester General. LOROS is a special charity to many of us herself included and provides excellent palliative and respite care, and for this reason the cost of attending is £20 per person, reduced to £10 per person if you book multiple tickets and bring along a friend.

All proceeds will be donated directly to LOROS.

There are up to 50 places available. Feel free to share with friend’s who may wish to come along too.

The aim of the session is to have a relaxed afternoon tea, with sweet and savoury snacks and drinks provided by our kind hosts at The Quorn country hotel in Quorn. During the session we will be inviting ladies to discuss any women’s health, menopause and aesthetics questions they wish to cover in a friendly atmosphere with our experts.

We will be covering the services the clinic provides and hopefully it will demonstrate that the issues you wish to speak about may be common amongst the group, and enable you to learn what the current NICE clinical guidelines are relating to women’s health and all other adjuvant therapies that are available.

There will be a prize draw during the session and unique special offers from the clinic and our hosts and discount vouchers should anybody be interested in treatments from TWHC as well as coming to the Hotel to enjoy their delicious high quality meals and drinks in the future!



Aini Tahsin

Director of support

https://thewomenshealth.clinic/

+44 7944 630088

aini@silvery.blue