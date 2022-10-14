Wellington Country Park will be transformed this November to host a new event, Neverland Illuminova.

“For the first time, our much-loved family attraction will open its gates at dusk to reveal a magical land, specially created for us by Zeal.” says Josh McGhee, Marketing Manager of Wellington Country Park.



This event is suitable for all ages on selected dates running from the 17th of November through to the 23rd of December 2022.



Unlike other local light trails, it is a multi-sensory experience that plays on the senses to create a world of imaginative storytelling. Guests will explore, play and move through magical spaces for a one-of-a-kind adventure.



The installations are bespoke and specifically fabricated for Wellington Country Park. State-of-the-art technology, studio programming and specially composed music will be designed to bring the darkness to life.



Visitors are invited to travel through giant geometric shapes and an immersive portal to commence their journey to Neverland. Playful shadows and percussive steppingstones pave the path forwards, whilst a winter spell enchants the magical grounds. Prehistoric rumbles of the woodlands come to life within the Lost World of Dinosaurs and guests can wave hello to Father Christmas, for some extra festive cheer.



Steve Hough, Managing Director of Zeal said “We really wanted to create a different type of light trail, one that could take guests on more of a journey, one that they can interact with. We want them to explore their child-like imagination this winter and find out what Neverland Illuminova means to them.”



This is no ordinary light trail. This is Neverland Illuminova.



Don’t miss out, treat yourself and those you love to this imaginative experience. Book your tickets today.



---



ENDS



Event information:

When: Selected dates from 17th November to 23rd December 2022



Where: Wellington Country Park, Odiham Road, Riseley, RG7 1SP



Ticket Information: www.neverlandilluminova.co.uk



---



Useful links:

Making of Neverland Illuminova Video:

https://youtu.be/7VYVuoKbxLc



Neverland Illuminova Campaign Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9INaR1YkWw



---



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Sophia Branch, Head of Marketing and PR, Wellington Estates

Telephone: 01256 882 694 Email: sophia.branch@wellington.co.uk



---



NOTES TO EDITOR:



Wellington Country Park



Wellington Country Park is a multi-award-winning destination for a family day out or overnight stay in the country. Beautifully rural yet easily accessible. Each season brings a different experience where your children’s imagination can run free. Perfect for children up to 8 years old, spend family time together and make unforgettable memories. There are a whole host of outdoor attractions and exciting events to enjoy.

www.wellingtoncountrypark.co.uk



Zeal



Zeal are an experimental production house that combines bundles of imagination and cutting-edge technology to produce more emotive moments. The exceptional team of designers, producers, visualisation studios and huge stock of latest equipment allows us to create an end-to-end service that ensures quality and attention to detail.

www.zeallive.com