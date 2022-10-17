ESCP Business School’s Executive MBA has been ranked 5th in the world in the Financial Times annual global ranking. ESCP moves up one place from last year, continuing its advancement in global rankings and entering the industry “Top 5”.



ESCP’s EMBA ranks 1st in Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK. It also ranks 3rd in France, which reaffirms its position as one of the most prestigious EMBA programmes in Europe.



“This excellent ranking reflects the extensive career benefits of an EMBA from ESCP Business School and its all-round quality”, says Prof. Simon Mercado, Executive Vice President and Dean for Executive Education. “A strong international positioning mirrors a strong international experience and philosophy of which we are truly proud.”



EMBA programme participants at ESCP join an influential network within the 73,000-strong ESCP alumni community, present in over 170 countries. With cohorts composed of international participants (+90%) and a highly internationalised programme, ESCP’s EMBA ranks 5th worldwide in terms of international course experience.



“In addition to the quality of the programme itself, EMBA candidates will have the invaluable opportunity to share their experiences with peers from all over the world”, says Ines Khedhir, Executive Director of the EMBA.



ESCP’s EMBA also comes in among the top business schools in terms of ‘aims achieved’, the extent to which alumni fulfilled their goals or reasons for doing an EMBA.



With sustainability at the top of our agenda and embedded in the entire programme, ESCP’s EMBA ranked 5th worldwide for ‘Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)’.



“The EMBA programme is a transformational experience that prepares executives with the skills required to be responsible leaders of the future who can have a truly positive impact on society. This outstanding ranking solidifies our mission and commitment to responsible leadership”, declares Prof. Francesco Venuti, Dean of the EMBA.



For more information about the EMBA at ESCP Business School, please visit: https://escp.eu/programmes/executive-mba



