Mediumism is an intuitive capture of a spiritual message. Also called Mind-Walking, mind-walkers use it to modulate their arts and acts. Mediumism is about spiritual energy and the Mind (not the heart) is its medium. We are supposed to be driven by God’s spirit but often friends, foes or desires manipulate us; hence, from God, mediumism is a spiritual drive but amongst men, it is social arts and acts.