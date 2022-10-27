This month leading ethical jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio reveals the Artisan Filigree Collection, a new quartet of jacket rings designed to complement the solitaire engagement rings of the newly launched Artisan Collection.



A jacket ring – or ‘ring enhancer’ – exists to embrace an engagement ring’s contours like a tailored party dress. Its purpose is to intensify and elaborate, drawing attention to its partnered jewel whilst steering its style in a new and exciting direction.



Lebrusan Studio’s new Artisan Filigree bands are chunky statement rings, starting at 7mm wide and incorporating florid filigree-inspired detailing. Said motifs are a homage to the Spanish heritage of the brand’s Creative Director Arabel Lebrusan and a nod to the intricate scrolls hand-engraved into the bands of the Artisan Collection. Whilst the elevated diamond settings of the Artisan engagement rings invite any of these bands to sit perfectly flush alongside them, the gentle wishbone shapes of some of the jacket rings further function to create the impression of a seamless pairing.



“These substantial bands are best worn as an embellishment of your beloved solitaire - an accessory of its own,” the brand explains. “Whether introduced solo in the first instance or incorporated into an ornate stack, each Artisan Filigree jacket ring promises to create a party on your finger with your engagement ring at its very centre.”



Like the pieces of its sister Artisan Collection, each made-to-order jewel from this line is cast in 18ct Fairmined Ecological Gold, extracted by the XAMODX cooperative in Mongolia without the use of any mercury or cyanide whatsoever. The cooperative’s coveted Fairmined certification ensures stringent working regulations, access to fair trade and wages, and the allocation of additional funds for community investment projects.



Meanwhile, the sparkle is imbued by Ocean Diamonds carefully retrieved from the ocean floor off the west coast of Namibia by experienced career divers. Over billions of years, Ocean Diamonds are carried through torrent and flow by the power of rivers until they eventually settle between gullies or become hidden within the seabed. Only the strongest diamonds survive this journey. Once brought to the surface and faceted by skilled stone-cutters in the local area, each gleaming formation is a unique encapsulation of Mother Nature's magic and specialist local knowledge.



“The most beautiful jewellery is jewellery that tells stories,” Lebrusan Studio explains. “In a world defined by fast trends and easy consumption, so few of us know as much as we should about the products we’re buying. An engagement ring is an incredibly sentimental ‘forever’ jewel and we don’t believe its symbolism should be clouded by murky backwaters.



“By committing to gold and diamonds that can be traced right back to their artisanal roots, we’re not only offering our clients the transparency they deserve; we’re ensuring that wealth is distributed evenly throughout the supply chain. In the fair and sustainable world we see in our mind’s eye, the more people directly benefited by a particular product, the better.”



Though heavily devoted to environmental sustainability, offering recycled metals and reclaimed diamonds across all other collections, Lebrusan Studio’s new Artisan Collection is a venture with a primarily socioeconomic focus. In the words of the eponymous brand, “These jewels are an opportunity to champion artisanal and small-scale mining communities, whose livelihoods are just as legitimate as ever.”



“The pieces are so beautiful!” says Ocean Diamonds. “Such exquisite designs and detailing. We really admire Lebrusan Studio’s ethos and choice of gold for the pieces too alongside the Ocean Diamonds.”



The launch comes a few months after Lebrusan Studio scooped up two titles at the prestigious National Association of Jewellers Awards. The Brighton and London based brand won Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year on account of having raised £1,000 for the Global March Against Child Labour last year, whilst its esteemed Creative Director Arabel Lebrusan was awarded Jewellery Designer of the Year.



Notes to editor:

E: arabel@lebrusanstudio.com

T: 07946942350

W: www.lebrusanstudio.com

Social media: @lebrusanstudio

About Lebrusan Studio:Lebrusan

Studio is a jewellery brand that prides itself on beautiful design, beautiful craftsmanship and beautiful ethics. We commission only the best craftspeople in the UK and Spain and work solely with precious metals and gemstones that have been sustainably and ethically sourced - because we don’t support exploitation of any sort. The UK’s first ever Fairtrade Gold licensees, we also offer Fairmined Ecological Gold and 100% recycled materials across our collections.