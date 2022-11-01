ANYONE who like to add the wow factor to entertaining at home can now follow in the footsteps of the world’s top restaurants and mixologists.

Flavour Blaster -which produces a unique smoke filled bubble which sits on top of everything from cocktails to culinary creations – has become a huge hit with professionals across the hospitality industry.

And now anyone who wants to recreate this experience themselves can do just that, as its creators have now produced a version for home use.

Flavour Blaster Mini comes in a stylish box and in a range of colours, complete with all the kit needed to produce the bubbles, which release smoke in any one of a range of aromas when they burst.

Users can choose from a whole host of different aromatics and infusions to ensure that they create the perfect result, with aromas such as passion fruit, bergamot, cinnamon , coffee and mixed berry to name a few.

There are also a number of more savoury options for anyone who wants to add a chef-like touch to their dinner parties, including rosemary and smoke, which then dissolve into a cloud of fragrant vapour.

Since it was launched Flavour Blaster has become the go-to gadget for the hospitality industry used in venues such as celebrity haunt, Annabel’s, to the five star Fleming Hotel in London’s Mayfair.

The Flavour Blaster Mini costs £199 plus VAT and comes with two aromas, with more available to buy via the website at www.flavourblaster.com

