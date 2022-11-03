Looking for a new dry shampoo now that your fave has been taken off the shelf?



We hear you!



Naturtint Dry Shampoo is aerosol-free, and ideal for quickly refreshing hair in between washes and for adding texture. The 100% natural ingredients not only absorb excess oil, but they help to moisturise the scalp and strengthen the hair.



And given that many traditional dry shampoos have now been taken off the shelf due to concerns over benzene, a known carcinogen that is strongly linked to leukemia and other blood disorder, many consumers are wondering which dry shampoo IS safe to use.



Naturtint Dry Shampoo contains no nasties and is certified natural by ECOCERT. It's non-aerosol and is much kinder to the environment than aerosol styling products.



Aerosols, despite being better than they once were, contain compressed gases. Each time we use an aerosol styling product, we increase our carbon footprint and contribute to global warming.



Naturtint Dry Shampoo is formulated with natural ingredients that freshen the hair whilst adding texture and volume;



• Oat Extract – Contains lipids and ceramides that strengthen and moisturise the hair and the scalp.

• Rice & Barley Extract – Absorb excess oil



Quick and easy to use and fast-acting, hair is left looking soft, smooth and manageable.



Non-aerosol and free from Silicones, Parabens, Artificial Fragrances and Colourants. 100% natural ingredients, ECOCERT COSMOS Natural formula.



Naturtint’s Dry Shampoo is easily dispersed and leaves no sticky build-up or white patches. It soaks up excess oil and leaves hair feeling smooth, soft and manageable.



And the best thing about it…it really works! It’s kinder to your hair, kinder to the environment and you don’t have to compromise on the result – winner!



RRP £9.99. Available in Holland & Barrett, www.naturtint.co.uk and on Amazon.

Dry Shampoo - https://naturtint.co.uk/product/naturtint-dry-shampoo/



media contact: pressdesk@naturesdream.co.uk