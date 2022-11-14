My Express Flowers online flower shop has just launched its brand new website, offering fast delivery all across the United Kingdom. Delivery to other European countries is available as well.

This is great news for anyone who loves flowers and wants to send a special bouquet to their special ones. No more waiting in line at the florist or worrying about the flowers getting delivered on time. With My Express Flowers, you can order your flowers online and have them delivered within a few hours.

What sets My Express Flowers apart from other online flower shops:

- commitment to quality and customer service. We only use the freshest flowers in our arrangements, and our experienced florists do their best to create the most unusual and beautiful bouquets. We collaborate with dozens of local florists all over the UK (and abroad) to ensure our blooms are delivered to you garden-fresh.

- a wide range of compilations for every occasion, budget, and taste. Browse our collections of arrangements specifically designed for celebrating your anniversary, dad's birthday, or new baby birth.

- next-day and even same-day delivery options. So if you forgot to order flowers in advance, don't worry! We can still get them to your loved ones on time. For almost any location and bouquet, we offer a next-day delivery option. For some cities and arrangements, same-day delivery is also available - make sure to contact our managers for more details.

free delivery. We do not require any extra charge - you pay exactly the price you see on the website. The only exception is next-day/same-day delivery which, due to its urgency, might cost extra.

- gift cards. Puzzled with a wide array of options? Give your loved one the freedom of choice as a gift! The gift card can be used for any purchase on My Express Flowers.

My Express Flowers is your one-stop online shop for all your flower needs. We can't wait to start filling your orders!