The Perfect Christmas Gift Idea for any keen Gardener!



Make a sustainable difference this festive season with Carbon Gold's Biochar range – a gift that will keep giving all year round!



Carbon Gold has a Biochar product for every green-fingered lover of the garden this festive season, with its range of climate-friendly gifts designed to boost plant health, improve water efficiency, reduce disease impact, and enhance soil health, giving plants, trees, and shrubs vitality all year round!



Founded by Craig Sams (the entrepreneur behind Green & Black's Chocolate and Whole Earth), Royal Warrant holders and B Corp accredited Carbon Gold has an award-winning range of Biochar-based, peat-free planting aids created for home growers, gardeners and allotmenteers alike.



It’s Soil Association approved for organic growing range, offers a Biochar solution for every garden task: from growing a luscious lawn, supercharging vegetable patches, nourishing houseplants, improving soil, or planting trees, Biochar will sequester (lock) the carbon into the soil, reducing the CO² levels that would otherwise be released into our atmosphere and will revitalise plants from root to tip!



Stocking Filler Ideas:



Biochar Houseplant Booster - £9.99 RRP 1 Litre Tub



Following the growing trend for nurturing houseplants, Biochar Houseplant Booster to supports healthier growth in most indoor

plants, including cacti. Due to its extraordinary water-holding capacity,

Biochar will help prevent houseplants from drying out and support a healthy soil microbiome and better airflow through the houseplant soil, ensuring resilient root development and better drainage – delivering a plant that will flourish and thrive in indoor conditions.



Biochar Compost Rejuvenator - £9.99 RRP 1 Litre Tub



Why replace compost when you don’t need to? Biochar Compost Rejuvenator has been created to breathe new life into used compost. Just add Compost Rejuvenator to your old compost, and revitalise it with a combination of nutrients, biology, and fertiliser, all of which will have been exhausted after a productive growing season. Biochar Compost Rejuvenator can be added to used compost or a plain substrate to get you off to a flying start in the new growing season.



Biochar Tree Soil Improver - £9.99 RRP 1 Litre Tub



Biochar Tree Soil Improver is ideal whether you are planting new trees or woody plants or if you need to revitalise established ones.

It promotes root development and reduces nutrient leaching, which helps defend against transplant shock and drought stress. A perfect and powerful treatment for all types of trees but also for

shrubs, roses, bare root stock and hedging.



" With Climate Change undeniably at the forefront, Biochar will deliver enormous benefits to the garden for years to come, as well as save money, boost soil health, and reduce the amount you need to water with a positive impact on climate change. This sustainable gift will keep giving all year round," commented Sue Rawlings, Managing Director of Carbon Gold.



Carbon Gold's biochar products are Made in Britain certified, Soil Association approved for organic growing and favoured by legions of gardeners across the country.



Available at: Abel and Cole, Dobbies, RHS, Amazon.co.uk, Daylesford Organic – see more stockists on www.carbongold.com





