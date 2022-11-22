Julian Thomas, former Test Digital and Technology Director at the UK Health Security will lead AMS’s strategic approach to the talent technology products it delivers for clients.



London, United Kingdom – (22 November 2022) – AMS the global provider of talent acquisition outsourcing and advisory services, has appointed Julian Thomas to lead its Technology Development and Products team.



Thomas brings with him over 20 years of experience in leading technology and product teams in sectors as diverse as health technology, publishing, patent protection and visitor attractions. As a senior leader at the UK Health Security Agency (formerly NHS Test and Trace) he led a 650 strong team accountable for all digital services, supply chain and laboratory technology in support of the UK’s COVID-19 testing programme.



In the newly created role of Managing Director, Technology Development and Products at AMS, Thomas will lead the organisation’s digital product strategy and focus on building and managing technology solutions which provide real advantage to AMS’s client base.



AMS continues to build its reputation for delivering technology enabled solutions for its clients. Unleash World saw the launch of AMS Verified, an online talent technology community which aims to support talent leaders in understanding, selecting and optimising the best talent tech for their organisations.



Commenting his appointment, Julian Thomas, Managing Director, Technology Development and Products, said:



“This is a very exciting time to be joining the AMS team. The talent technology sector has grown rapidly in recent years but the scope to continue to enhance workforce strategies with quality technology solutions remains high. AMS’s deep expertise in the sector is built on the delivery of recruitment process outsourcing to some of the world’s largest companies. It leaves us in the unique position to be able to advise on and implement a wide range of in-house and external talent technology for our clients. This is a hugely capable team and I’m looking forward to contributing to its next phase of growth.”









Mike Brown, COO of AMS said:



“AMS has been investing in our own proprietary technology for a number of years and we’re already seeing the benefits of this coming to fruition. Julian brings with him considerable experience and insight which will help us to continue this technology journey. Talent technology’s importance is growing, as organisations are broadening their approach to talent pools, skills shortages and hiring. Julian shares our focus on ensuring our clients can deliver their workforce goals, in the most effective way possible.”





-ENDS-





About AMS

We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organizations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimizing workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our 11,000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 200+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this True Workforce Dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it. For more information, visit www.WeAreAMS.com.



Media Contact:





Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790705