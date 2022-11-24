Skip navigation
CORONATION SOCKS

Double whammy of a Christmas gift and Coronation celebration. You choose from the 3 colours Red, yellow and blue and the 3 designs to make a personalised gift.

Crowns, Royal silhouettes, or our favourite Chicken Coronation.

After all, we dont get a coronation every year !

The choice is yours.

(£19.99 for 3 CoronationSocks etsy.com)

Coronationsocks@gmail.com

A whole new thing

Janey Howell

07967102264

