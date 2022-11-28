In the wake of the pandemic, there is an urgent need for innovation that will dramatically impact the quality of care for people around the world

UCL Global Business School for Health (GBSH), the world’s first business school dedicated to health, will be launching an exciting new Executive Education course beginning April 2023: Leading and Managing Health Innovation.



This course is designed to equip ambitious health leaders with the essential design thinking principles and multidisciplinary skills to develop impactful solutions that address our most pressing health challenges.



“In the wake of the pandemic, there is an urgent need for innovation that will dramatically impact the quality of care for people around the world,” says Charlotte Wu MD MSc, Programme Lead. “Creating real change requires strengthening the cohort of health leaders who have the vision, leadership, and capabilities to empower a broad set of stakeholders, many of whom have been worn down by the current systems.”



Dr Wu brings her wealth of experience from practicing as a primary care doctor and helping organisations across multiple continents achieve health innovation goals as the founder and principal of Harness Health Global. “In order to successfully drive innovation and change, health leaders need to draw from a broad set of skills that are not taught together in any traditional curriculum,” she says.



Senior leaders will leave this course with the essential tools to lead innovation in complex health systems from human-centred design, UX research, QI methodology, and project management. Equally important, the course will strengthen leadership skills for building and empowering highly functioning teams through a set of facilitated sessions and tailored exercises.



The core principles of design-thinking give a foundational structure for successful innovation across a broad set of health organisations. Dr. Wu further explains, “Health leaders from clinical settings, health tech, pharma, and government with a shared passion for improving the population health will all find their place on this course.”



Spanning six weeks, this course incorporates short impactful content, practical take-home tools, and case studies from global health innovation leaders. Geared towards application in the real world, interactive learning and knowledge sharing will take place through small group sessions and be facilitated by a cutting-edge education technology platform.



Participants will also benefit from accessing a community of like-minded peers, as well as networking with speakers and guest lecturers at the top of their fields to help build the connections that make innovation possible.



To book a reservation for the 2023 course, or to attend the Virtual Open Day on Tuesday 29th November, follow this link.



/ENDS



For more information, or to speak with Charlotte Wu, please contact Kyle Grizzell from BlueSky Education on +44 (0) 1582 790709 or kyle@bluesky-pr.com