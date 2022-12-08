PBW LAW have received confirmation from the Scottish Covid 19 Inquiry that 2 separate groups of clients have been granted core participant status allowing them to take part fully in the Inquiry in designated areas.





1. The bereaved relatives, current and former care home staff and the Community Response Team (Skye) is a core participant.

The details of the decision are.

The Applicant is designated a core participant in the Inquiry in relation to the following Terms of Reference as set out below:

b (the decisions to lockdown and to apply other restrictions and the impact of those restrictions);

c (the delivery of a system of testing, outbreak management and self-isolation);

e (the supply, distribution and use of Personal Protective Equipment);

g (in care and nursing homes: the transfer of residents to or from homes, treatment and care of residents, restrictions on visiting, infection prevention and control, and inspections;

h (the provision of healthcare services and social care support, including the management and support of staff and the recognition, involvement and support of unpaid carers);

i (the delivery of end of life care and the use of DNACPR (do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation decisions).



2 The Scottish Police Federation is designated is core participant in the Inquiry in relation to the following Terms of Reference:

a (pandemic planning and exercises carried out by the Scottish Government);

b (the decisions to lockdown and to apply other restrictions and the impact of those restrictions);

c (the delivery of a system of testing, outbreak management and self-isolation);

d (the design and delivery of a vaccination strategy);

e (the supply, distribution and use of Personal Protective Equipment); and

l (financial support and guidance given to businesses and the self-employed, including in relation to identification of keyworkers, by public agencies).



Both groups of clients look forward to participating and have appointed Shelagh McCall KC as senior Counsel





