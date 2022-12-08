Global leader in creating people-centric spaces, Unispace, stole the show at the Better Future Design Awards 2022, claiming a staggering seven wins for a range of European projects.



As the world’s largest network of design award programmes, the London Design Awards celebrates the very best projects in commercial interior design. Unispace won a combination of Gold and Silver recognitions in the following categories:



• Interior Design, International Commercial, Project of the Year (Gold): Just Eat Takeaway.com, Dublin - Following a period of rapid growth, Just Eat Takeaway.com partnered with Unispace in the Irish capital to create a workspace that would accommodate their growing teams and support flourishing operations both now and well into the future.



• Interior Design, International Co-working & Studio Space, Project of the Year (Gold): Unispace, Zurich – Following the team tripling in size, Unispace’s Swiss colleagues were in need of a new home. The Studio acts as a showroom, presenting the very best of what offer as a global firm creating bespoke people-centric spaces.



• Interior Design, International Commercial (Silver): Just Eat Takeaway.com, Milan - Just Eat Takeaway.com partnered with Unispace to work across multiple European and Australian locations to bring their new offices to life, ensuring a consistent look and feel across them all with a local touch. Spread across six floors, Just Eat Takeaway.com’s new Milan home has a bright colour palette that reflects their energetic and young brand, creating a stunning new workplace that’s unmistakably Just Eat Takeaway.com



• Interior Design, International Commercial (Silver): Pernod Ricard, Milan - Pernod Ricard has made “creators of conviviality” its vision and signature. As part of this, creating a glamourous, welcoming workspace was vital to promote interaction and increase happiness amongst colleagues in their new Milan office. Its show-stopping reception area and bar creates a wow factor for anyone who visits.



• Interior Design, International Commercial (Silver) Diligent, Galway - Set over six floors within the Bonham Quay campus, Diligent’s coastal hub in Galway is the US software giant’s first pied-à-terre in Europe. Symbolically located on the Atlantic frontier of Ireland, it is the first port eastward of the Boston-based global HQ.



• Interior Design, International Commercial (Silver) Astellas Pharma, Madrid - After the Covid-19 pandemic, Astellas Pharma was keen to create a workplace that would suit their people’s evolving needs. Delivered in only four months, Astellas Pharma’s new workplace is a humancentric environment that steps away from a traditional hierarchical corporate structure. A flexible and adaptable space where people feel empowered to choose the type of space they want to work in according to their needs and type of activity.



• Interior Design, International Co-working & Studio Space (Silver): Unispace, Amsterdam - Unispace needed a larger space to house their growing team in Amsterdam while also creating an enhanced studio experience that reflected the local Dutch culture. The result was a Dutch-infused destination workplace to draw people in, feel welcome and work like a local.



Stuart Finnie, Head of Design, EMEA at Unispace, commented:



“We are delighted to have won not one, but seven awards, at the Better Future Design Awards. This year has been extremely busy for Unispace, creating a wide range of European projects for both new and repeat customers. Being recognised for these awards across five countries is a testament to the expertise of the local teams and their ability to create bespoke workplace designs that suit in-country cultures and people, whilst still balancing the global company branding of the multi-national clients we service. I’d like to extend my congratulations to the teams involved in delivering these award-winning projects, creating destination workplaces employees are excited to visit.”



