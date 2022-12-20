Christmas comes around every year like clockwork, and while many of us have made small changes to our routine over the years, just how does the traditional Christmas stack up against busy modern lifestyles?



American housewares brand, OXO, known for its universally-designed range of premium kitchen tools, has recently completed a new survey amongst UK consumers to discover just how many of us stick to our traditions, and what our most and least favourite Christmas cooking tasks are today.



Christmas dinner differs depending on where you come from in the UK

• Stuffing is the accompaniment of choice in Northern Ireland, with 2 in 5 of people choosing to pad out their plate with this herby side dish

• Yorkshire puddings have made their way onto the Christmas plates of 50% of households up and down the country, with these savoury delights most popular in the North East, with 3 in 5 people in the region adding Yorkshire puddings to their Christmas dinner

• Cranberry, mint and bread sauce all spring to mind when thinking of festive condiments, but in a huge break from tradition, tomato sauce has started to make an appearance with 2 in 5 18 to 24 year olds choosing to add ketchup to their Christmas turkey dinner



What we love and loathe

• When it comes to things we like and loathe most about Christmas food prep, planning the timings came out as number one on the list of most stressful Christmas cooking tasks with 5 in 10 people dreading this Christmas task

• Taking a step back to see excited faces at the dinner table is by far the most rewarding Christmas experience, with 6 in 10 of those aged 65 and over enjoying this part of Christmas dinner the most

• Of course, OXO had to ask which kitchen tool people rely on most to make Christmas dinner a breeze with a good roasting tray and reliable peeler coming out on top



Following a challenging year, many UK households have decided to tighten the purse strings and cut back on the amount of money spent on gifts and going out over the festive period. 28% of people have decided to set a gift spend limit when buying for loved ones, while 27% of people plan to visit pubs and restaurants less frequently as a way to save money this year.

OXO is a premium US brand that offers a wide range of high-quality, long-lasting kitchen, cleaning and organisation tools that effortlessly combine innovation with purpose. Guided by the principles of universal design, the brand is known and loved for engineering tools that fit comfortably in every type of hand starting with the iconic OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler in 1990.



