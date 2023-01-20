Wellington Country Park was delighted to be nominated as a finalist and be runner up as Large Visitor Attraction of the Year at the National Farm Attractions Network (NFAN) awards ceremony this week.



The awards were presented by TV presenter Jules Hudson, during the NFAN Conference and Trade Exhibition 2023.



Wellington Country Park General Manager, Nigel Burnett, said: “We were delighted to be nominated as a finalist for the first time and it is great recognition for the team to come runner-up alongside tough some very competition. A massive congratulations goes to York Maze for winning this prestigious national farm attraction award.”



“It’s great to have the whole team recognised for their efforts over the last year. Their continued passion to bring happiness and memories to our local community have been outstanding over the past few years and will continue throughout 2023, this is a fantastic start to the year. We hope to go one step further and win next year!”



Wellington Country Park reopens for the new season on 11th February. They have lots of exciting events planned throughout the year including the very popular Dinosaur Weekend, Hallo’Welly’Ween and our Winter light trail, Neverland Illuminova.



