Saturday 21st January 2022 saw VIPs attend ‘A Night Less Wasted’, in Soho, London for an alcohol-free party hosted by Spencer Matthews, founder of premium non-alcoholic spirit brand CleanCo and Emily Syphas founder of hangover-free lifestyle brand Sober & Social.



Celebrities and talent in attendance included Spencer Matthews, Vogue Williams, Bushwacka, Charlie Brooks, DJ Ana Her, Tom Lucy, Sandro Farmhouse, Stuart Sandeman (Breathpod), Marisha Wallace, Dr David McLaughlin, Dr Rhona Eskander, Krystal Roxx, Daniel Murray-Serter.



‘A Night Less Wasted’ saw Spencer Matthews and Emily Syphas join forces to disrupt and challenge perceptions of what it means to party without alcohol. A recent survey has shown shifting consumer attitudes towards drinking with 38% of UK adults welcoming the New Year without alcohol. (Schweppes, 2022).



The event was hosted at one of Soho’s most exclusive and secret night clubs where attendees were entertained with music from DJ Ana (of Sunana) and Bushwacka. Guests were served a selection of non-alcoholic drinks and cocktails, created with CleanCo’s signature non-alcoholic spirits, whilst watching scandalous and shocking shows the location is renowned for.



“There is a stigma that you have to drink alcohol to have fun… Our aim with this party is to begin to change that. A great night out doesn't depend on the presence of alcohol. In fact, sometimes the most memorable, exciting and high-tempo evenings are the ones where we let go of the pressure to drink and simply embrace the moment with good friends and a clear mind.” – Spencer Matthews, Founder of CleanCo.



“I’m so excited to challenge the perception of what it means to have a night out, empower hangover-free living and showcase to people you can have a wild and fun evening without alcohol that might just inspire them to make more positive choices around their drinking in future social occasions” – Emily Syphas, Founder of Sober & Social.



About CleanCo

What would you do if you had an extra 252 hours a year? The average adult spends 252 hours hungover every year. That’s 252 hours in bed feeling unmotivated, sorry for yourself, and generally rubbish, when you should be out there getting s**t done and making the most out of life. Introducing CleanCo, a range of premium, non-alcoholic spirits that taste just like the real thing, served with 0 drawbacks and 0 regrets. Whether you want something alcohol-free for a round or forever, CleanCo delivers everything you want, without what you don’t. Less alcohol making you feel rough, more time to do what you want. Cheers to A Life Less Wasted.

About Sober & Social

Sober & Social is the home of hangover-free living. Through their community, lifestyle brand, and events, S&S helps empower, inspire and support individuals as they explore hangover-free living to live their best life on their own terms

