Sail Croatia has launched its first Wellness Croatia Cruise, offering a blissful balance of exploration and exercise over one incredible week, in response to the growing trend of active travellers.



As if sailing around azure waters and visiting Croatia’s scenic towns wasn’t peaceful enough... when guests aren’t exploring, they will have the opportunity to enjoy yoga, sound healing and meditation classes, both onboard and in the iconic locations the ship visits.



The Wellness Croatia Cruise offers seven stunning stops around the Dalmatian coastline on its Split Return South itinerary, which includes waterfront dining in the seaside town of Makarska, visiting the medieval city of Dubrovnik and discovering the beautiful islands of Mljet and Hvar.



Departing Split on 29th April 2023, the seven-night sailing includes:

• 1 sunrise yoga onboard

• 1 sunrise yoga inside a 16th Century Spanjola Fortress in Hvar

• 1 sunset yoga overlooking beautiful Split

• 1 sound healing class

• 1 meditation class

• 1 guided hike through Stari Grad

• Certified Yoga Instructor onboard



Plus seven nights’ accommodation, buffet breakfast and three course lunch daily, Tour Manager, Wi-Fi and Captain’s dinner onboard the stunning Salve Di Mare.



Salve Di Mare is one of the most luxurious vessels in the Sail Croatia fleet. This custom-built ship features a splash pool, multiple sun deck areas, and generous spaces to socialise and relax.



Regular swim stops are available during the sailing, and a number of optional excursions are on offer, including buggying in Korcula, bike riding or kayaking in Mljet and canyoning or rafting in Omis.



Sail Croatia Director, Grant Seuren, explains “We’ve seen incredible growth in our active holidays over the past few years. Cycle and Hike cruises are growing year on year and this demand from guests to support their quest for wellness, as well as luxurious relaxation, has led us to launch our first focused wellness holiday. We can’t imagine a better backdrop for sunrise yoga than the stunning Croatian coastline.”



FACT BOX

Type: Wellness Croatia Cruise

Ship: Salve Di Mare

Itinerary: Split Return South

Departure Date: April 29th, 2023

Duration: Seven nights

Calls at: Makarska, Korcula, Dubrovnik, Mljet, Hvar, Stari Grad, Split

What’s included: Seven nights’ accommodation, Tour Manager, 3 yoga sessions, 1 sound healing class, 1 meditation class, 1 guided hike, buffet breakfast daily, three-course lunch daily, Captain’s dinner and wi-fi

Price: From £909pp (based on twin share)



For more information go to www.sail-croatia.com/specials/wellness-croatia-cruise or call 0204 525 7534.



Sail Croatia is a family-owned and operated company that launched in 2005. Its ships are locally-owned and operated by Croatian families.

Sail Croatia also operates luxury small ship cruises, active cruises and party cruises in Croatia, providing an unparalleled cruising experience to suit a range of travel styles and budgets. It has over 430 small ship departures available in 2023 and 2024, from April through to October. A low deposit is currently available, which allows passengers to secure their 2023 or 2024 cruise for £50.