What do you get when you bring together a London jazz club with a new tech solution to help make bookings easier?



The answer. Lots of time saved to enable the owners to concentrate on what they do best - enhance and improve their own creative spaces.



Toulouse Lautrec, the popular restaurant and jazz venue in Kennington, had searched for just the right solution to help manage its growing number of bookings following Covid-19, but instead relied on its own DIY spreadsheet which was clunky, depended on different users keeping the system updated and which often resulted in double bookings and confirmations having not been made correctly.



When owner Nolan Regent discovered Tutti - the marketplace platform for creative event space booking - he knew that this could be the solution that could potentially resolve common and costly problems - and importantly manage its 700+ events per year.



“As soon as I made an enquiry and had seen the demo, I knew immediately that this could solve many of the problems and barriers that I had encountered during the last year by doing it on my own and with my team,” commented Nolan.



“Importantly, within 20 minutes I could list all of my spaces and decide on a range of pre-agreed filters to help creatives decide whether my spaces were right for their particular need, rather than the usual back and forth communication, which could often run over two weeks - and sometimes even not result in a booking at all.”



Tutti CEO Gabriel Isserlis said: “Across the entire creative sector, I could see first hand the struggles that hosts were having with their own booking systems.



“There wasn’t a single place for venue owners to manage enquiries from every different website, so they were often relying on their own manual systems which weren’t very effective.



“Tutti’s powerful software enables bookings and enquiries to be made and handled in minutes, with effortless management, negotiation and simple, secure online payments.”



To date, there are more than 4,000 creators and 1,000 listings on Tutti, which was founded in 2018 by CEO Gabriel, who previously worked in the film, music and photography sectors.



Gabriel adds: “We listened to the pain points of event space owners, and it was clear that an alternative booking solution, that is easy to use and understand, transparent, and offers competitive prices with no hidden costs was required.



“Ultimately, Tutti provides just this. A quick and transparent solution to owners, so they can continue to focus on what they do best: creating great spaces for creativity to continue to flourish.”



Nolan concludes: “This platform is a first for the creative industry and one which has already saved me hours of time. It’s easy to work with and I can see who we have collaborated with before and come back to that booking in seconds. It’s great to have everything in one place rather than searching in various documents that are stored under different file names by different people. Thankfully, those days are long gone, all thanks to Tutti.”



