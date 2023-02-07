

Vella Bioscience, Inc. the femtech company based in the US, launches Vella Women’s Pleasure Serum, a first-of-its-kind pre-play topical serum to promote more frequent, intense, and satisfying orgasms for every cis woman – whether solo or with a partner.



Founded by a team of medical researchers, scientists and beauty industry experts, Vella leads the intersection of proprietary science and luxury beauty for sexual wellness. For the past century, men have had powerful medical support for their sexual wellness, yet support for female sexual wellness has been viewed as too complex. Dr. Harin Padma-Nathan, the lead Principal Investigator for Viagra® and Cialis®, alongside esteemed chemist and Chief Product Officer Dr. Michael Frid, saw the opportunity to simplify female sexual wellness strategies. With proprietary nano-encapsulated CBD technology, the two industry pioneers created Vella Women’s Pleasure Serum that works deep beyond the skin to relax the vaginal and clitoral smooth muscle tissue, making cis women orgasm ready.



“We hope to see Vella spur a new sexual revolution – one of sexual orgasms, equality and liberation,” said Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Harin Padma-Nathan. “Vella is sensual intelligence in a bottle. It gives women the power over their sexual pleasure no matter their age, sexual orientation or life stage.”



Vella Bioscience, Inc. was formed under the vision and leadership of Chief Executive Officer Nial DeMena, who brought co-inventors and industry pioneers Dr. Padma-Nathan and Dr. Frid together to lead the development of Vella Women’s Pleasure Serum. The team’s fierce commitment to putting women first and propelling a sexual empowerment movement is evident from the strong women representation in leadership.



Vella Bioscience, Inc. is led by Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wheeler and Brand Creator and Chief Marketing Officer Bulbul Hooda, who both bring undeniable business and luxury product prowess. The company is also bolstered by a Scientific Advisory Board and Board of Directors composed of remarkable women who are highly respected in their respective medical fields and the beauty industry, including Nicole Prause, Ph.D. and Lily Garfield. With women at its core, Vella Bioscience, Inc. aims to break the labels and cultural limitations that have prevented women from claiming their fundamental right to sexual satisfaction.



“Women’s sexual wellness hasn’t been taken seriously,” said Chief Executive Officer Nial DeMena. “We saw the need for science and research conducted by experts in women's pleasure, and we are committed to doing it right." Vella Women’s Pleasure Serum is a first-to-market product and one of many future innovations to come from the femtech company – further strengthening the promise of sexual empowerment for all women.



