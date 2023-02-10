A recently published study on January 30th, 2023 by researchers at Stanford and Colorado State University has seen the utilization of artificial intelligence to predict warming timelines for the planet. The study found that within the next decade, it is probable that 1.5 degrees celsius of warming will be crossed over industrial levels. Moreover, the study suggested that Earth is on course to exceed 2 degrees celsius warming, which is considered to be a tipping point by international scientists. There is a 50% likelihood that the doom benchmark of the human race will be reached by the midcentury.



As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) concludes, businesses and other organisations should accelerate action to avert the worst threats of climate change. There is no doubt that this is the most defining crisis of the present time, and it is occurring faster than expected. However, we are far from powerless in the face of this global threat. According to Secretary-General António Guterres, "the climate emergency is a race we are losing, but a race we can win."



Acclaimed production company TBD Media Group has brought together businesses from around the world and across industries to showcase the actions being taken today to address this global threat.



In a series of compelling documentaries, TBD Media Group presents to a global audience a valuable discussion on climate action and net-zero pathways in emerging economies, ranging from topics such as climate mitigation, adaptation, energy transition, financing, and business model innovation to next-generation technologies.



The Vision 2045 films, featuring pioneering business operators, are attracting global attention. The propositions of the most responsible and innovative businesses are presented, and the most efficient efforts of climate change mitigation are made:



