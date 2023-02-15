We only want the best for our little ones, which is why Mini U, the award-winning haircare, bath and body care products for babies, toddlers and children, is the affordable brand to have on your radar this year, with their products making scrubbing, soaking and grooming more fun for everyone – parents included!



Fronted by a range of range of sea creatures who are all set to bring their own brand of fabulous fun to bath time, Mini U are proud to offer a spectacle of products which:



???? are suitable for vegans ????

???? contain no micro-plastics ????

???? use sustainable palm oil ????

???? are allergen free ????

???? are suitable from new-born ????

???? contain naturally derived ingredients ????

???? are free from gluten, soy, dairy ????

???? are made in Great Britain ????

???? are against animal testing ????



From the Made For Mums Awards to the Loved By Parents Awards, Junior Design Awards to the Green Parent Magazine Awards, and the Project Baby Awards to the Mother & Baby Awards, Mini U are proud to have had both their products and full range, shortlisted and voted winners, for an abundance of industry renowned awards in 2022, and the brand are excited to continue shaking up the *£19.8 million baby care market in 2023! (*statista)



We’d absolutely love to discuss editorial opportunities with you, in addition to sending a selection of samples to try for yourself!



If you have any questions, require any additional information/assets, or would like to request samples, please do not hesitate to get in touch.



I look forward to hearing from you.



Thanks,

Hollie



Email: Hollie.jack@rocami.co.uk