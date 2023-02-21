Time to review the right support and care options as many worry about signs of mental decline and possible signs of dementia.



A majority of adults are more concerned that elderly relatives over 75 will be lonelier during the early months of 2023, according to new research, with two in five admitting they would now need more personal support. With 7 in 10 seeing relatives this age over the Christmas and holiday break, and over a quarter hosting them at home, the insights highlight a significant concern for their wellbeing and the overstretched care sector.



The research, commissioned by Ageless Innovation LLC, who develop Joy for All® Companion Pets for older adults, also found that many spotted increased signs of forgetfulness, a decline in mental sharpness and even signs of possible dementia in 13% of cases, increasing worries.



Ted Fischer, CEO of Ageless Innovation, commented;

“This highlights the significant concerns many have for their aging loved ones – both in terms of how they feel after the fun and togetherness of a family Christmas and festive time as well as the signs spotted over this time that they are becoming more vulnerable.



“There are also many other ways to provide comfort and companionship to those that need it most. We believe the care sector and other care experts can provide valuable guidance to address this important issue.”



Analysis of the data also showed that 58% of adults aged 35 and under were worried that their elderly relatives would not be able to cope with living on their own now. One in five were worried that elderly relatives were frailer in comparison to the last time they saw them, with the same number also believing that their elderly relatives will be doing less exercise once they went home after the festive period.



Developed with extensive input from older adults, Joy for All ® Companion Pets look, sound, and feel like real pets and can create a personally rich experience by delivering joyful moments to aging loved ones.



Research was conducted via One Pulse in the second week of January 2023 with 1032 UK adults over the age of 18. Ageless Innovation commissioned it understand the concerns and worries of close relatives for aging parents and grandparents who might be more vulnerable and in need of support following a time of excitement and family gatherings.



Peer-reviewed research, including a recent study from the University of Plymouth, has shown that robotic animals can alleviate loneliness among older people. Researchers have found that this technology can significantly reduce anxiety levels and provide calm and comfort.



