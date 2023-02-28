The current political situation and the war in Ukraine threaten Germany with a loss of prosperity. According to the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce, four percent of the gross domestic product is expected to be lost by the end of 2023. To avert this loss of prosperity, companies must drive innovation and productivity to compensate for the competitive disadvantage caused by higher energy prices. The transformation in the areas of ecology, economy and digitalisation must be massively accelerated in order to remain fit for the future.

LONDON, 27 February 2023 - TBD Media Group proudly presents its new documentary series "German Thought Leaders", which offers viewers a platform to discuss and drive tomorrow's innovations. The series features the inspiring success models of Germany's leading CEOs and entrepreneurs and provides insights into their business models and success stories.



With its PropRate platform, ACCENTRO has created a way to provide more transparency in the opaque residential real estate market, even for inexperienced investors. The metasearch engine, the unique ranking and the easy-to-understand access enable investors to make better decisions in real-time, free of charge and nationwide. FRESHWORKS is a global provider of business software, enabling companies to easily and effectively manage their customer & IT services. The company focuses on fast and effective processing of enquiries in order to solve problems quickly and without complications.



In the individual films, viewers gain insights into the latest developments in the areas of digitalisation and innovation and see how companies are successfully using these technologies.



Paolo Zanini, the founder and CEO of TBD Media Group, explains the motivation behind the campaign as follows:

"From digital transformation to industrial innovation, TBD Media Group's thoughtful and insightful documentary series informs the business community about the innovations that will shape tomorrow's world. These models of success can be an inspiration to the next generation - learning from the winners and inspiring them to build on and go beyond their successes."



TBD Media Group invites all interested parties to watch the documentary series "German Thought Leaders" to learn from and be inspired by the most innovative business icons. The campaign shows how German companies are shaping a world worth living in with their innovations and reaffirms the potential that German business has to succeed even in difficult times.



For more information about the Thought Leaders campaign, click here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/



