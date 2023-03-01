Innovation is essential for progress and growth in all aspects of life, including technology, science, business, and society as a whole. With innovation, people would have the advancements and improvements that have made their lives more convenient, secure, and enjoyable. Innovation drives change and urges people to find new solutions to existing problems and challenges. It enables society to adapt to an ever-changing environment and creates opportunities for new industries and economic growth. In a nutshell, innovation is necessary to create a better future for humanity.



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign is designed to recognise individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and have implemented revolutionary ideas in the technology industry creating a better future for humanity. TBD Media Group will showcase these leaders through a series of articles, interviews, and documentaries that will be distributed on its various media channels.



Paolo Zanini, Co-founder and CEO of TBD Media Group, says,



"The technology industry is constantly evolving, and we are thrilled to recognise the individuals who are driving this change. Through this campaign, we hope to inspire others and celebrate the visionaries shaping the industry's future."



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign will cover various topics within the technology industry, including but not limited to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Digital Transformation, Internet of Things (IoT). TBD Media Group invites all interested parties to participate in the campaign by presenting the innovative and disruptive contributions made by the nominated leaders.



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign is part of TBD Media Group's ongoing efforts to support and promote innovation and disruption in various industries. The company remains committed to delivering the philosophies behind these leaders to reshape the world.



For more information on the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign, click here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/innovation-disruption



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



Companies featured in this launch:

Leyton USA:International consulting firm that helps businesses simplify access to complex tax credits & strategies.

Panasonic Connect: A B2B company offering device hardware, software, and professional services for the connected enterprise.

Builder.ai: Next-generation app development platform for every company on the planet

Iffco: is a multinational group with leading FMCG brands and a dynamic portfolio of industry solutions and services.

Lotus Pharma: has proven to be the preferred global oncology and speciality generics partner.

EcoOnline: One of the pacesetters in the EHS SaaS market in Europe.

flyadeal: A digital everyday low fares airline that has been created to meet the growing demand for affordable air travel in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

ViewSonic: A leading global provider of visual solutions.

Mun Siong Engineering: A global engineering service provider thrives on cutting-edge technology.



Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Manager

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com