Award-winning audio post production house, SNK Studios, and specialist audio agency, Red Apple Creative, have rebranded to Forever Audio.



The group has previously operated as standalone brands within the same company based in London and New York.



SNK Studios are approved to handle sensitive international 'pre-release' film and TV content for the major streaming platforms and Hollywood film companies. They have provided dialogue recording for television series such as Netflix’s The Crown and Bridgerton and BBC’s Ghosts. They also worked on Oscar winning film, Dune, which won the 'Achievement in Sound' category and The Menu, recently nominated for two Golden Globe awards.



They are also renowned for their work on global ad campaigns, from Amazon and Adobe to Range Rover and Sky, delivering voice casting, voiceover recording, sound design and mixing for TV and online. Their facility on Tottenham Court Road is home to 11 studios, includes 3 ADR stages, a Dolby Atmos suite and welcoming reception space. Their music services cater for every need, with in-house bespoke composition, internal library music catalogue and sync licensing services.



Company co-founder, Seb Juviler, spoke about the rebrand: “We’ve always worked really closely behind the scenes, with the studios sound designing and mixing everything that the creative teams write and produce. We felt it was time to lose the heritage names that we started our journey with back in 2005 and bring everything together under one overarching brand.”



Also coming under the new ‘Forever Audio’ umbrella, Red Apple Creative includes a creative team who specialise in short form advertising and long form content. They are Spotify's preferred creative partner, working on global campaigns in multiple languages, as well as working with agencies and directly with brands. The recently completed a world-first project with Audible, adapting 6 books inspired by the popular Hilda series on Netflix into fully immersive audio scripts and productions with an ensemble cast.



Co-founder Paul Golliker added: “There’s no business that offers the number of audio services that we do all under one roof. We’re completely unique and on a daily basis we’ll have studios recording voiceovers for animated series and feature films. Then we’ll be creating bespoke sound design and mixing TV ads, audio dramas, audiobooks and podcasts. We’ve got specialist composition teams creating sonic identities for brands, writing teams who are experts in audio short form commercials and long form content. And we have media planning and buying across all audio platforms, plus a digital team who are completely focussed on interactive digital experiences for audio platforms. That’s a lot to communicate when everything is under a different brand! So the rebrand to Forever Audio is really designed to bring all of these amazing offerings together and give clients a clear understanding of everything we have to offer.”



Available For Interview

Seb Juviler - Founder and Director, Forever Audio

Sam Dillon - Head of Production, Forever Audio



Further Information

Forever Audio



FOR INTERVIEWS AND FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Carolyn@supersuperpr.com