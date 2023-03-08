TBD Media Group, an award-winning media company, is proud to announce the launch of its campaign, VISION 2045, aimed at promoting sustainability through presenting brilliant business goals and plans from leading businesses. The campaign is aligned with the United Nations' sustainable development goals to foster a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.



The VISION 2045 campaign recognizes the importance of sustainability in business and seeks to raise awareness about its benefits. By prioritising sustainability, companies can achieve long-term growth while minimising environmental impact, and this not only benefits the planet but also creates a more resilient and profitable business model.



"The VISION 2045 campaign is our commitment to promoting sustainable growth in business sectors," said TBD Media Group's CEO, Paolo Zanini.



"We believe that sustainability is essential for today and tomorrow, and we want to encourage businesses to adopt sustainable practices to create a better, greener future for all."



The campaign will showcase successful sustainable business practices through case studies, interviews, documentaries, and articles.



Moreover, VISION 2045 aims to engage a wide range of stakeholders, including business leaders, policymakers, and consumers, in a conversation about sustainability. The campaign recognizes that sustainability is a shared responsibility and that collaboration is critical to achieving meaningful change. By adopting sustainable practices, the world together can help build a better, greener future for all.



Join us in this journey towards a sustainable world.



The VISION 2045 films, featuring pioneering business operators, are attracting global attention. The propositions of the most responsible and innovative businesses are presented, and the most efficient efforts of climate change mitigation are made:



EVUM Motors: The aCar combines economy and ecology.



MANN & SCHRÖDER COSMETICS: A German body care company making sustainability it's brand essence alongside quality and innovation.



Versuni, Formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances: The philosophy behind Use Less & Re-use More



Siegfried: Driven by producing and distributing safe medicines for patients worldwide.



For more information about the Vision 2045 campaign, click here: https://vision2045.com/



